Wrestling

“I’ve got a plan” – Cody Rhodes reveals his plan to return to WWE

Cody Rhodes WWE
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
Virat Kohli record at Lords: Virat Kohli Lords record ODI innings list and highest score
Next Article
Ferrari F2001 belonging to Michael Schumacher sold for $7.5 million at auction
WWE Latest News
Booker T talks about WWE and AEW
“You can’t be friends in such situations” – Booker T on what will happen if there is a WWE-AEW crossover in future

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made a bold prediction regarding a crossover between…