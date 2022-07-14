“I’ve got a plan” – Cody Rhodes reveals his plan to return to WWE

Cody Rhodes is out of action from WWE due to a pectoral injury and is currently recovering. Now, Cody reveals his plan to return to WWE.

Cody Rhodes is currently in the recovery phase of his injury. He suffered a pectoral injury before the match against Seth Rollins. Despite the injury, Cody went on to beat Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Injured Cody Rhodes defeated his arch-rival, Seth Rollins, in borderline heroic circumstances.

Post the match Cody has undergone surgery to treat his torn pectoral. The company of WWE announced that The American Nightmare will be out of action as a part of his recovery phase. The company further announced that the wrestler would be making a return only after a period of nine months.

Cody Rhodes reveals his plan to return to WWE

Recently the former EVP of All Elite Wrestling took to the social media platform Instagram to update everyone on his rehab process. While the company of WWE have announced about the wrestler being out of action for nine months, looks like the wrestler has plans of his own. Cody posted a story on his Instagram account and wrote a message to the fans. The background of the message consisted of various accessories present in the gym.

Cody Rhodes started his message with the lines, ‘Sling off for rehab – in the gym,’ He further said that he has heard of remaining out of action for a period of nine months. Cody said it is their plan. He further wrote that he is never concerned with other people’s projections. Further, the wrestler went on to write that he has got a plan of his own. Cody ended his message with the lines, ‘Let’s finish, all of us.’

“Sling off for rehab – in the gym. I’ve heard 9 months, that’s their plan…I’ve never concerned myself with other people’s projections – I’ve got a plan of my own – let’s finish, all of us,” Cody Rhodes wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Looking at the message posted by The American Nightmare it seems like he wants to make an early return to the ring. It would be no surprise to see Cody returning to the ring earlier than the period mentioned by the company of WWE. As per his message, it is suspected that the earliest return of the wrestler would be the event of WrestleMania 39. The recent message by Cody has excited the fans and followers of WWE about the return of the wrestler to the ring at the earliest!