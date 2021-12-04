How much do Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and other top WWE talent make? The promotion makes a lot of money every year. How much of it goes to their stars?

The WWE is the most succesful wrestling company in the world. Through their numerous deals the promotion continues to bring in the big bucks year after year. A good sum of it goes down to the wrestlers who perform on their shows week after week.

Dave Melzter discussed these salaries on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to him, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the two highest earners in the promotion. He did not mention any other names but provided the income slabs for other top performers in the company.

How much do Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and other top WWE talent make?

“Regarding contract sizes, the very top people (by this meaning Reigns and Lesnar) are above $5 million per year on their guaranteed deal and another person is at around $4 million, but a lot of the top talent is now at $2 million and some at $3 million.”

These numbers are what the wrestlers have on their guaranteed contracts. However, their total pay can end up being much higher depending on several other variables such as endorsement deals, movie appearances, merchandise sales etc.

These new deals seem to be worth more than what was offered to the top stars before considering Braun Strowman’s 2019 contract was reportedly worth $1.2 million per year and Becky Lynch made $1 million per year in 2019. She has however, received a significant raise since.

