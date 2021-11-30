“I don’t think that anyone ever expected that” – Kane says Stone Cold Steve Austin’s success in WWE was an accident

Kane says Stone Cold Steve Austin’s success in WWE was an accident. The Texas Rattle Snake rose to heights that has never been seen again.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the most popular wrestler to have ever lived. He was the face of the company during the Attitude Era, the WWE’s most succesfull period, and helped them overcome the challenge from WCW during the Monday Night Wars.

WWE Hall of Famer Kane, who worked with Stone Cold multiple times, recently appeared on The Doug Collins Podcast. He revealed his reaction to the Texas Rattlesnake’s rise to the top and termed it an accident. One that no one ever saw coming but credited him with tapping into that and making it work.

“I was there when Austin took off. That was kind of an accident, I don’t think that anyone ever expected that he would achieve what he did.

You look at Rock and you could tell early on that Vince [McMahon] thought that Dwayne had whatever it took to go all the way, right? When you think professional wrestler and you watch Steve, he’s an old-school professional wrestler, right?

That’s not necessarily a recipe for success with the way that Vince was taking things” Kane continued. “But Steve was able to take it and he was the right person at the right time and had the right character at the right time, and was able to tap into that, ‘everybody hates their boss and wants to give their boss a Stone Cold Stunner,’ and he did it.”

Stone Cold had a short but illustrious stay at the top. He won the WWF/E Championship 6 times and headlined multiple WWE pay-per-view events, including three WrestleManias (XIV, XV, and X-Seven). He was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2003 due to multiple knee injuries and also a serious neck injury. Stone Cold was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

