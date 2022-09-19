“I Already Fit the Mold”- Former WWE Champion Implores Marvel for an Opportunity to Feature in the Upcoming Black Panther TV Series

Former WWE Champion expresses hanker to play a part in Marvel’s Black Panther TV series.

The dream of every pro wrestler is to transition from wrestling to acting. While a few have made it big in Hollywood like The Rock and John Cena, other acting hopefuls are waiting to grab the golden opportunities. In a recent casual interview with TMZ, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston expressed his desire to play a part in Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther” TV series.

Marvel is also in the process of releasing the sequel to the 2018 film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie will release on November 11, 2022.

During the interview, the fourteen-time tag team Champion implored Marvel to keep him in mind as he is a big Marvel and DC fan. Kofi’s love for superheroes was conspicuous when he made an appearance with The New day in the ring with a Thor Hammer and thrashed his opponent with it. This sparked a huge cheer from the fan.

“I already fit the mold,” he said. “I was born in the Motherland, you know what I’m saying? Put your boy on the show!”

One of the coolest things about wrestling is that a lot of wrestlers channel their idols in the ring. After all, wrestling is no different from a comic book. Every superstar is telling a story with his body.

“Look, man, there’s a lot of us that are Marvel fans,” Kofi said, “Myself, Woods and E, your boys — The New Day — would love to be in a Marvel movie. We put things out into the universe and then we pray for the most positive. It’s all about putting yourself out there. Added Kingston”

Kofi is certainly a big fan of superheroes, however, the production of the TV series was already in the works last year. We don’t know if there’s still a shot for the Ghanaian wrestler but he sure did let Marvel know that he’s itching for an opportunity in the future.

Kofi Kingston gives his thoughts on Big E’s neck injury

The New Day is undeniably one of the most dominant factions in wrestling today. The trio joined forces in 2014 and is going strong to this day. However, last year, the trio briefly split as every member of the team was focused on having a singles career.

Xavier Woods became the King of the Ring and Big E became The WWE Champion. Sadly, E suffered a near-fatal injury during a match and ended up breaking his neck. Kofi told TMZ that E’s injury was a reminder of how real their business can get.

“With E’s situation and him breaking his neck … you’re reminded of just how dangerous what we do is… It only takes one second for everything to go awry… With his situation, we really lucked out.”

E is currently recovering from his injury and might make his in-ring return very soon.