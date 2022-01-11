“I’m not good with going back to the way it was before” – Big E does not want to share the same fate as Kofi Kingston

Big E does not want to share the same fate as Kofi Kingston after losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 pay per view.

Big E made a huge splash last year when he cashed in his money in the bank contract on Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion. He held the coveted championship for 110 days before losing it to Brock Lesnar at Day 1 in a Fatal Five Way also involving Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

There are fears among some quarters that history is repeating itself. Big E’s New Day teammate Kofi Kingston overcame the odds to become only the second ever black wrestler to become the WWE Champion when he beat Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 35.

He held the title for 180 days before losing the title to Brock Lesnar in 8 seconds. Surprisingly, Kingston went straight back to the tag division and did not try to reclaim the title to lost. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Big E spoke about his desire to become World Champion once again.

“I’m not comfortable being just a guy on the roster. I’m not good with going back to the way it was before.

I don’t want to position it as learning from Kofi’s missteps. I know what his intentions were, and mine would have been the same. He didn’t do anything wrong. But I have learned that losing this title hurts.

I love being myself and being entertaining, but you can’t go from dropping a world championship to saying everything is golden. This title meant a lot to me, and it meant to a lot of people, too. My focus is clawing back to that spot.”

Big E also opened up on his dissapointment after losing the title.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed to see it end that way. And it’s not anything against Brock. Brock is a very special athlete, human and performer. There is no shame in losing to Brock Lesnar. I took a moment to soak in the sadness. The highs of winning, like at Money in the Bank or cashing in, those are incredible. But the lows suck, too. And that’s motivation to fuel me.”

Big E will participate in the upcoming Royal Rumble. A win there will provide him with the opportunity to challenge for the WWE Championship once again or aim to overthrow Roman Reigns and win the Universal Championship.

Royal Rumble will take place on January 29, 2022, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

