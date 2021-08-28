“I can beat you up in a real fight” – Matt Riddle shoots on Roman Reigns

Matt Riddle shoots on Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief came under criticism from the newly crowned RAW Tag Team Champion.

Roman Reigns has been one of the most entertaining acts in the wrestling industry since his heel turn at SummerSlam last year. The Tribal Chief is aware of the success of his act. He even uses it to feul the ego of his character by asking fans to acknowledge him.

Matt Riddle however, is of a different opinion. While speaking with Bleacher Report, Riddle had some choice words for the Universal Champion stating that he was not impressed with him, going so far as to claim that he could beat him in a real fight.

Matt Riddle shoots on Roman Reigns

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re a good parent, you know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you’re a good parent. When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle,’ no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth.

“You’re not moving needles. I’m the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we’re moving the needle, and that’s it. I don’t want to say too much, I’m not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He’s amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it’s like, get off your high horse.”

Reigns retained his Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam against John Cena. Riddle on the other hand, won the RAW Tag Team Championship with Randy Orton by beating AJ Styles and Omos in the opening match of the night.

