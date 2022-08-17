“I didn’t come here to be mediocre”- SmackDown superstar expresses hanker to face the best in the business, John Cena

The reigning IC Champion Gunther expresses his desire to face the most revered name in the business, John Cena.

The current Intercontinental Champion Gunther is on the hunt for facing superstars who are highly revered in the WWE. One such superstar who is within the sights of “The Ring General” is John Cena. The reigning IC Champion has had a successful career in the WWE and is perpetual in its dominance. Gunther was the leader of the Imperium faction during his time in NXT and NXT UK, consisting of Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and Alexander Wolf, a former WWE superstar.

Having accomplished quite a lot under his belt, Gunther still wants to step up and restore the “prestige” of the IC Championship. He believes that for him to do so, he has to defeat bigger names in the business such as John Cena. In conversation with Sports Illustrated, Gunther expressed his desire to step up his game and face the best in the business.

“I am going to give this title the prestige it needs and make it the greatest prize in wrestling. I would like to wrestle John Cena and anyone else who is considered elite. I didn’t come here to be mediocre. I came here to be in the ring with the best. I’m just getting started. I’m very excited for this journey,” he stated.

With that said, it remains to be seen if WWE decides to have Gunther collide with elite superstars like John Cena.

Gunther looks back on how far he has come in terms of physical transformation

Before he made it to the blue brand, Gunther was formerly known as Walter. If we juxtapose Walter and Gunther, we will see the irrefutable change in physical appearance. The change in his physique is the substantiation that Gunther has put in a lot of hard work to get at this juncture in his career. Later in the interview, Gunther explained how he exudes the same vibes as his old character, Walter.

“So the change from Walter to Gunther, it’s part of the process in this business. Look at wrestlers who made it to the top, they almost all went through some changes. I’m confident in what I do in the ring, and I kind of expected the name change,” he said. “There’s no reason for uproar. Gunther gives the same vibes that Walter did. When I walk to the ring, there is a certain atmosphere. That’s what I represent. It’s still me.”

The Ring General is currently working an angle with The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura. It is highly likely to expect the duo to go head to head with the IC title on the line at the upcoming PPV event of The Clash at the Castle.

