Wrestling

“I pitched at every opportunity I could” – Former WWE Champion states that he was denied an opportunity to face Triple H at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre Triple H
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"Magic Johnson bought the LA Dodgers for an astonishing $2.5 billion!": When a consortium spearheaded by the Lakers legend brought 7 times MLB champions for an eye-watering sum
Next Article
Was Rey Mysterio the first-ever masked World Champion in WWE?
WWE Latest News
Was Rey Mysterio the first-ever masked World Champion in WWE
Was Rey Mysterio the first-ever masked World Champion in WWE?

Was Rey Mysterio the first-ever masked World Champion in WWE? Surprisingly, the answer to that…