“I pitched at every opportunity I could” – Former WWE Champion states that he was denied an opportunity to face Triple H at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently revealed that he wanted to have a match against Triple H at the grandest stage of all.

Success in WWE depends a lot on who the opponent is. Legends like Triple H has the potential to uplift the WWE career of any superstar. Recently, the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre stated that he wanted a WrestleMania match with Triple H, but unfortunately, that never happened.

The two-time WWE Champion also disclosed the impact Triple H and Willian Regal had on his WWE return.

Drew McIntyre claims that he pitched the idea of facing Triple H at Wrestlemania

Recently, The Scottish Warrior sat down with talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy and pinned his thoughts on a wide variety of topics. Talking about ‘The Game’ Triple H, the 2-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre admitted that he wanted to wrestle HHH at WrestleMania and tried to pitch the idea to the management, but it never happened.

The Scottish Warrior also revealed that he even talked to Triple H about the match. Drew McIntyre said:

“I pitched at every opportunity I could. How about us at WrestleMania? ‘What’s the story?’ [Triple H said] and I’d say ‘What’s the story? We’ll figure it out, but what about you and me at WrestleMania?!’ How awesome would that be?”

The Scottish Warrior did show his disappointment but was happy that he had shared the ring with ‘The Game’ during his first run in the WWE company.

The Scottish Warrior also remembered how Triple H brought him back to WWE

Although Drew McIntyre made a comeback to WWE (NXT) in 2017, his original plan was to wrestle in Japan. While talking to Alex McCarthy, McIntyre revealed that it was Regal who asked him to talk to Triple H which he did. McIntyre also recalled how the phone call with Triple H lasted for 40 minutes and changed his plans.

“He’s [Triple H] the reason I’m back in WWE 100 percent. My mind was set at the time when I wasn’t going to re-sign with IMPACT that I’m going to Japan. I was made up in my mind and nothing could change my mind, but then [William] Regal, always been a mentor, gave me a call and said, speak to Triple H before you make any decisions. That led to a phone call from Triple H, we spoke for about 40 minutes and my mind was made up in the first 10 minutes.” McIntyre stated.

Drew McIntyre on returning to WWE: “I decided I’m going to Japan. I’d made up in my mind and nothing could change it, but then Regal called me and said speak to HHH before you make any decisions. “HHH and I spoke for 40 minutes and my mind was made up in the first 10 mins.” — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 11, 2022

Drew McIntyre also revealed and appreciated that Triple H had been watching his work after he left WWE. Drew McIntyre is a Two-Time WWE Champion and has wrestled seven times at WrestleMania but never faced The King of Kings.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.