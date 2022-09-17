“I saw him in the hallway as he was on his way out”- Former WWE superstar reveals he was scheduled to face CM Punk on Raw on the day he walked out

Former WWE Superstar reveals himself as the man who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle on Raw before he left the company without competing.

CM Punk’s brash and unapologetic persona in the ring was what propelled him to his success in WWE besides his wrestling skills. His most recent display of outbursts at the AEW All Out media scrum and his actions following the presser substantiates the fact that Punk is no stranger to controversy.

CM Punk had grown bitter with the company during his homestretch in WWE and expressed his desire to leave. Before an episode of Monday Night Raw on January 27, 2014, ‘Elvis had left the building’.

Although Punk was scheduled to compete that night, he walked out on WWE without meeting his obligation. This never made the news because the focus was on CM Punk leaving the company. As per reports, Punk was scheduled to wrestle former WWE wrestler who is now the ROH World Champion Cesaro. On an edition of “Insights with Chris Van Vliet”, The Swiss Superman revealed himself to be the one who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle before his exit.

“Here’s a fun fact, you know when the last time I was supposed to wrestle Punk was? The day he walked out,” Said Cesaro.

“He told me, I saw him in the hallway as he was on his way out,” added Cesaro.

Cesaro further pointed out that he was informed about the match not taking place by the man himself. Interestingly, If they had met in the ring that night, it would have been their first-ever singles contest on the main roster. The last the duo competed in the ring in a singles contest was in 2012 on a non-televised event. The duo eventually met again in the same locker room years later in AEW.

CM Punk is reportedly suspended from action

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that everybody involved in the backstage brawl is officially suspended. Meltzer disclosed the names to be The YB, Kenny Omega, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler, and Micheal Nakazawa.

CM Punk’s buddy Ace Steel whose involvement in the brawl was conspicuous was “taken off”. However, CM Punk still awaits the official impending statement on his suspension which will only be made after a thorough investigation.

Everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended, Bucks, Omega, plus Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa. Ace Steel was also taken off and Punk’s situation should be clear soon. It’s all pending the completion of the investigation. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 7, 2022

Despite winning the AEW World Title after defeating Jon Moxley in his hometown Chicago IL, Punk was stripped of the championship following his actions. Stay tuned to learn what the future holds for CM Punk.

