“They just want somebody else” – WWE veteran feels that the fans are tired of Roman Reigns

The former WWE manager, Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Roman Reigns. The veteran gave his honest opinion on Reigns possibly losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The former manager said that Reigns losing the championship will turn fruitful on the part of the company. The former WWE manager further added that the fans are growing tired of Reigns.

Roman Reigns went on to become a double champion at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief defeated his arch-rival, Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All Championship match. The victory on the part of Roman Reigns assured the end of The Beast Incarnate’s reign as the WWE Champion. The former WWE manager, Dutch recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Smack Talk. On the platform, Dutch termed Roman Reigns a hardworking wrestler.

WWE veteran feels that the fans are tired of Roman Reigns

The former WWE manager further added that everybody in WWE right now at this time is suffering from Roman fatigue. Speaking about the fan reaction Dutch said that the fans are growing tired of Reigns. He also cleared that the growing tiredness is not because they dislike The Tribal Chief but because they just want somebody else.

“I think it will, I think it’ll carry more weight actually because they may present it in a different way, I think you know as good as Roman is and as hard as he has worked, I think everybody in WWE right now at this time is suffering from Roman fatigue,” said Mantell. “They are tired of Roman, that is not because they dislike him, they just want somebody else.”

On the part of the Undisputed Champion of WWE, Reigns, his fame has been witnessing the rise with time. This can be noticed with the fact that Seth Rollins has recently made a comparison of himself to his former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the former Universal Champion put himself on the same level as Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, and Bret Hart of the wrestling industry.

Terming Roman as a statuesque man, Seth said that Roman has got all the tools to be a Hulk Hogan and John Cena. Rollins further added that Reigns cannot become a Shawn Michaels nor a and nor a Bret Hart. Seth placed himself alongside the legends of the sport and said that it is always going to be a chip on his shoulder.