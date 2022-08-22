Wrestling

“I thought some folks was tryna cancel the doctor of thuganomics” – Fans recall when John Cena brutally dissed WWE legend on the mic in 2003

John Cena
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
Charles Barkley proved his greatness by forcing the NBA to change a rule, according to Kenny Smith
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
John Cena
“I thought some folks was tryna cancel the doctor of thuganomics” – Fans recall when John Cena brutally dissed WWE legend on the mic in 2003

A look back to the iconic rap battle segment between John Cena and The Big…