“I thought some folks was tryna cancel the doctor of thuganomics” – Fans recall when John Cena brutally dissed WWE legend on the mic in 2003

A look back to the iconic rap battle segment between John Cena and The Big Show in 2003. John brutally dissed Big Show on the mic during their rivalry.

The sixteen-time WWE Champion John Cena is one of the most popular wrestling personalities today. After spending two decades in the business, John Cena is now on a hiatus and makes his appearance occasionally. Having accomplished so much under his belt within 20 years, John Cena now is resting on his laurels and pursuing acting. The wrestler turned actor first made his debut in 2002. Initially, he had a rather floundering run in the company.

His claim to fame was when he had a gimmick change. Fans from the Ruthless Aggression Era are no strangers to John’s “Doctor of Thugonomics” gimmick. In his role, Cena played the part of a rapper come, wrestler. He would make his way to the ring with a mic in his hand and rhymes on his mind dissing his opponents. Many superstars have been dissed by “The Doctor” including Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Kurt Angle.

Cena’s run as the freestyle rapper produced some of the most entertaining segments that were full of raunchy and salacious content. The fans would cheer for John as he delivered his bars on the mic. One of many superstars who were roasted brutally by Cena was The Big Show. Back in 2003, The duo had a rap battle where they both attempted to diss each other on the mic. The battle rap began with Big Show spitting some rhymes of his own.

John Cena annihilated the Big Show during this rap battle 😭 pic.twitter.com/yyyoefjmGb — WWE Ruthless Aggression ERA (@BonafideHeat) August 18, 2022

While the Big Show’s attempt was commendable, it certainly came up short when it was Cena’s turn. John made some brutal comments about Big Show being overweight, his mom, and his penis.

“Did you eat from the toilet? I’m smelling mysterious gasses. Oh bro, close your mouth, you’ve got the breath of a thousand a**es. It’s either that, or you’re rocking some phoney pits. You’re just a fat slob with hairy baloney t***.“

“You need to hit them sit-ups too, you’re not exactly the leanest. Forgetting seeing me bro, you can’t even see your own pen*s. Mine is bigger than your finger. It’s as big as your whole head. You think I’m coming up short? That’s not what your Mom said.“

“Since this is a battle rap, I know I’m getting hurt. How am I gonna get dissed by the white Fat Albert? So now your rap career is over. It’s time for you to quit. Ain’t no place for a 500lbs talking piece of s***.”

The battle ended when The Big Show stood defeated and shamed. To add a little more insult to injury, John tossed the mic at the Giant for him to catch and delivered a solid low blow to the 500-pounder.

Fans react to the battle rap between Cena and Show from 2003

The video from 2003 resurfaced on Twitter and the newer fans who never watched it back in the day had some very interesting things to Tweet.

😭💀💀i loved this version of Cena — La Éssencia de tu popola🧃 (@AtreusJackson) August 18, 2022

well damn i thought some folks was tryna cancel the doctor of thuganomics — Georgey (@Georgey6801) August 18, 2022

This clip on YouTube was definitely played on repeat when I was 8 years old, it was so funny!! https://t.co/b7HJ2ONkxG — Hudson-WrestlingThoughts (@HudzWweAew) August 18, 2022

And people saying Max Caster is better than John Cena look at all the rap battles John did in his career and wrestlers he called out as the Doctor of Thuganomics pic.twitter.com/cpocpzbsZs — Dillon Francis (@dillonafrancis) August 18, 2022

The duo capped off their iconic feud in 2004 WrestleMania 20 where John Cena came up on top after delivering a massive Attitude-Adjustment to the seven-foot giant. Big Show departed from WWE in 2021 and is currently signed to AEW as a commentator under the name Paul White.

At 50 years of age, Big Show is rarely seen lacing up a pair of wrestling boots. On the other hand, John Cena is now a full-fledged Hollywood star. He has his own show called Peacemaker. Cena makes his occasional appearance in WWE on special events.