“I was very harsh and abrupt in my candor” – Seth Rollins breaks kayfabe and apologizes for his recent mannerism

Seth Rollins surprisingly broke Kayfabe recently and apologized to fans. The Visionary wasn’t happy with his recent conduct.

WWE superstars were well known for holding their in-ring persona even when they are not performing. The likes of The Undertaker almost never broke character throughout his decades-long career. But, in the present scenario, maintaining kayfabe is not just rare but also kind of impossible. However, Seth Rollins is one of those few present pro wrestlers who doesn’t just play a character but lives it. But, even he broke character and apologized recently.

Seth Freakin Rollins is undoubtedly one of the top heels on the current WWE roster. The multi-time champion has maintained his kayfabe as much as he can. In fact, fans have rarely seen the megastar breaking character publically. But recently, he broke character and apologized to a couple of fans on social media.

Seth Rollins broke his heel persona and apologized to fans on Instagram

A few days back, a couple of female fans spotted Rollins and Becky working out at his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, IA. The fans stopped by for a brief meet-up. But unfortunately, they interrupted The Visionary during his workout and ended up getting treated badly.

However, Rollins was quick to realize his mistake and took to the official account of his wrestling school and posted a lengthy apology. Seth Rollins apologized for the way he behaved and presented his side of the story. The former champion talked out to those fans and even asked them to meet in person again so that he could say sorry in person. He said:

“Today a couple of young cats saw my wife and me training… and stopped by to say hello. Unfortunately, I was right in the middle of a loooooong workout. I was very harsh and abrupt in my candor. For that, I apologize. There’s no excuse for that. If either of you folks who I was short with today are reading this, please come back another time. I’d love to apologize in person…”

Moreover, Seth expressed his gratitude to all the fans for their support throughout his career. He stated the doors of his academy are always open for fans.

Nevertheless, the former WWE Universal champion broke kayfabe but did that for a reason.

The Visionary is all set to face a top babyface later this month at SummerSlam

Since Cody Rhodes returned at this Wrestlemania as Seth’s surprise opponent, the two have been entangled in a fierce rivalry. The duo delivered three outstanding matches with the last one taking place at the Hell in a Cell PPV last month.

Although Rollins lost all three times, his stocks never got low. In fact, The Visionary will be facing Riddle at this year’s SummerSlam. While Seth is an excellent heel, The Original Bro is over as a face making it one of the best matches on the card. WWE made the match official during a recent episode of RAW.

Nonetheless, Seth Rollins apologizing to fans for his mistake shows how much superstars value their fans. Let’s hope, The Visionary keeps uplifting his character both in and outside the ring and delivering memorable matches.

