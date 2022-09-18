“I’ll fight him for free. That guy’s an Idiot”- ‘Mafia’ Andrew Tate Calls Out WWE star Logan Paul

Famous internet sensation Andrew Tate takes shots at YouTuber-turned-Wrestler Logan Paul for what he said recently.

Logan Paul has been the talk of the town ever since he signed a full-time contract with WWE earlier this year. However, the Youtuber-turned-WWE star is also entangled in a war of words with Viral Sensation, Andrew Tate. The self-proclaimed Mafia had challenged Logan Paul’s younger brother[Jake] for a match. But, Logan refused to give Tate a platform for more exposure. Top G replied and called Logan Paul weird and jealous.

But, it seems Andrew Tate is still not done as he shot back at the WWE star again. Recently, the viral sensation appeared on the Valuetainment podcast where he discussed the whole beef and made some harsh remarks.

Andrew Tate calls Logan Paul a b*tch; says he will fight him for free

During the show, Mafia Andrew Tate was asked for his opinion on Logan’s recent comments. He took the opportunity and called out the WWE superstar. Tate claimed Logan Paul does not mean what his because he stands for nothing. All he can do is propagate someone else’s agenda.

Not just that, the Divisive viral star came hard at the WWE star calling him a ‘can be bought and sold’ item and a b*tch. Tate believes Logan can flip on any issue which is why he refused the match. He even challenged Logan Paul for a match that he offered to fight for free. Tate said:

“He[Logan Paul] doesn’t stand for anything, and doesn’t mean anything he says… He can be bought and sold, the dude’s a b*tch… I’ll fight him for free. The guy’s an idiot.”

Well, it appears the two internet sensations won’t be stopping anytime soon because Tate did make some harsh comments. Now, considering Logan’s blunt nature, it’s just a matter of time before he comments back.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old appeared on SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns

Logan Paul was in conversation with Roman Reigns during a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast. After Reigns left the show in the end, the 27-year-old claimed he can defeat The Tribal Chief. He even posted that clip online to which Roman replied and asked his Wiseman to handle the situation. But, Triple H intervened and invited Logan Paul to Smackdown to sort things out in the WWE way.

So, the Maverick opened the September 16 edition of SmackDown and challenged Reigns for a press conference the next day. Logan even stood on the ringside for Ricochet during his match against The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. Later, WWE confirmed Roman Reigns will be at the press conference.

BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns will be in Las Vegas TOMORROW for a press conference with @LoganPaul at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT, LIVE on WWE’s social channels! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2ObIVcRUbv — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2022

Anyway, there’s a lot on the plate for the 27-year-old both in and outside the WWE ring. Let’s see, how he manages to balance everything at the same time.

