“I’m not scared” – When Seth Rollins was taken aback by two little Cody Rhodes fans

Seth Rollins recently had an interesting encounter with two little fans of Cody Rhodes. Rollins was taken aback by the two little Cody fans.

WWE’s latest Saturday Night’s Main Event show witnessed a singles encounter between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. During the beginning of the event, while Seth Rollins was making his way toward the ring, he had an unpleasant encounter with the fans of his arch-rival, Cody Rhodes. A couple of little boys had turned out to the event with the posters of Cody Rhodes. They were seen wearing the typical Cody costume.

The incident took place when Rollins was making his to the match. During the course of his entrance, he saw two Cody fans. This triggered Seth and he went on to taunt the two little fans. The banter did not stop here as Rollins made his way to the boys during the match and had an amusing confrontation with the duo. One of the two boys seems to have been scared by the gesture of the wrestler while the other remained unmoved as the wrestler yelled at the boys.

When Seth Rollins was taken aback by two little Cody Rhodes fans

The clip is gaining wide attention across social media platforms. In the clip, it can be seen Seth yelling at the fans. “I’m not scared” yelled Rollins, who seems not so impressed by the gesture of the fans of his rival. In the video, it can also be seen that one of the boys trying to imitate Rollins.

The boy showed Rollins his fist. The wrestler was taken aback by this gesture. He further approached (in-character) security personnel to complain about the kid. However, the boys gained the support of Rollins’ counter Matt Riddle. Matt hugged one of the boys and showed his support to him. It can be seen that the boys feel geared up by the support of the wrestler.

Cody Rhodes recently underwent a successful surgery as a result of his injury. The injury will take as long as nine months and this will result in The American Nightmare remaining out of the sport for these many months. Before undergoing the surgery, Cody had an encounter with Seth Rollins.

Their third encounter took place inside Hell In A Cell, with an injured Rhodes defeating Rollins again in the performance of a lifetime. Since his comeback in the arena of WWE, Cody Rhodes has faced Seth Rollins thrice and is been successful in beating Seth all three times.