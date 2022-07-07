Wrestling

“I’m not scared” – When Seth Rollins was taken aback by two little Cody Rhodes fans

Seth Rollins Cody Rhodes
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
Zhou Guanyu's family witness horrific crash while attending their first F1 race
Next Article
"Absolutely no place for it in the game": Ben Stokes condemns racism incident with Indian fans during Edgbaston Test
WWE Latest News
Seth Rollins Cody Rhodes
“I’m not scared” – When Seth Rollins was taken aback by two little Cody Rhodes fans

Seth Rollins recently had an interesting encounter with two little fans of Cody Rhodes. Rollins…