Vince McMahon came out of his retirement near the end of last year to head the WWE board as its Executive Chairman. He reasoned that this was done in order to help facilitate and help with the sale of the company. Triple H and several others have stated that the WWE patriarch is not involved with the creative direction of the company. However, there are some who believe that this is not entirely true.

Vince McMahon was recently seen backstage during an episode of Monday Night RAW. While it was stated that he was there to meet John Cena. Some see this as the first step towards his return to the creative department, and there is more to the story than meets the eye.

Influential Vince McMahon may have more at play creatively than Triple H and WWE are letting on

Dave Meltzer recently appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event show to talk about Vince McMahon’s recent sighting at Gorilla during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

When asked if it was possible that Vince was only present at the event to meet John Cena, Meltzer stated that he was told by a source that this was what they wanted everyone to believe and “there’s more to it than that.”

Meltzer explained that while Triple H was firmly in charge as of now, Vince McMahon has his influence on the product.

“Triple H was in charge. But I mean, he has influence on stuff and Triple H has even said so. Triple H is the one in charge but Vince offers his opinion,” Meltzer said. “I talked to somebody there, and it was just like, that’s what they want you to believe. Levesque is the one in charge. He was the one giving all the orders but Vince was there and whatever that means long run, you know, we’ll see.”

Vince McMahon got into an argument with The Undertaker a day before his retirement

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE last year at the heels of the Hush money scandal. Before his retirement, he reached out to long time employee and friend The Undertaker.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker recalled Vince McMahon informing him of his decision to retire a day prior. But the Deadman was not having any of it.

The Undertaker initially believed that the WWE Chairman was playing a prank on him. But when he realized he was serious, they had a long talk about it. The Phenom tried to talk Vince out of it before finally accepting the decision.

You can watch the interview here:

