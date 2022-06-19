Cody Rhodes had a torn right pectoral muscle before the match against Seth Rollins. Injury forces him to remain out of WWE for these months.

Comeback star of WWE, Cody Rhodes suffered an injury before his Hell in a Cell match. The wrestler had a torn right pectoral muscle before the match against Seth Rollins. But, despite the injury, Cody did not give up and wrestled in a match against Seth Rollins.

This heroics of him not only won him the match but also the hearts and appreciation of many people around the world. The wrestler has been appreciated for his love and dedication to the sport even by his counterparts in the company of WWE.

Recently, the wrestler underwent surgery in order to treat the injury. His wife, Brandi Rhodes tweeted and updated the fan universe of Cody Rhodes about the status of his injury. Brandi went on to tweet that the doctor had just repaired Cody’s pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. She also tweeted that the surgery has been successful and the wrestler is on the way to recovering now.

The announcement of the injury came as a shocker to the fans of The American Nightmare. The news of injury keeping the wrestler out of action certainly created panic among the followers of the 36-year-old Cody. Speculations were made about the time duration he would remain out of action as a part of his recovery tenure.

The doctor just repaired Cody’s pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 10, 2022

Injury forces Cody Rhodes to remain out of WWE for these many months

Now, clearing all the speculations, the company of WWE has stated the latest update about his injury to Cody. The company went on to state that Rhodes had successful surgery on Thursday by Dr Jeffrey Dugas.

WWE also announced that the injured wrestler will be out form action for a longer duration. Mentioning the recovery duration of the wrestler the company announced that it would take nine long months for the former EVP of AEW to recover.

“After a vicious attack by Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Rhodes had successful surgery on Thursday by Dr Jeffrey Dugas to reattach his pectoral tendon. Rhodes will face a long recovery and will be unable to compete for nine months,” stated WWE.

Of course, the news has not been on a sweeter end for the fans of this amazing wrestler. But, the loyal fans of Cody are hoping for the wrestler to recover at the earliest and have a grand comeback!