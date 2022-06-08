“It was just time to go for the big one” – Cody Rhodes reveals why he left AEW for WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reveals why he left AEW for moved back to WWE at this year’s Wrestlemania.

WWE comeback superstar Cody Rhodes made a sensational comeback to his previous company of WWE. The 38th edition of WrestleMania witnessed the comeback of one of its most popular wrestlers. The former EVP of All Elite Wrestling had a sensational comeback match during the event of WrestleMania 38.

Since his comeback, the wrestler has been in news for various good reasons. In the recent past, he had also disclosed his conversation with WWE Chief Vince McMahon before making a comeback to Vince owned WWE. But, there always had a question among the fans and followers of WWE. A question had popped up since the comeback of The American Nightmare to the arena of WWE. Not only among the followers of WWE but also among the followers of AEW.

The question that created curiosity among the fans and followers of WWE and AEW was about the reason Cody Rhodes left AEW and joined WWE. The question has been raised many times but none of them had got a direct answer from the former EVP of AEW. There existed only the speculations on the reason for him leaving AEW and joining WWE.

Cody Rhodes finally breaks silence on the reason of him leaving AEW

Now, finally, the wrestler has opened up about the reason he joined WWE and quit AEW. The reason has put down the curtains for various theories and speculations that were made. The wrestler gave his clarification on the social media site Twitter recently. Replying to one of his fans Cody disclosed the reason for him quitting AEW. He termed the decision a big one.

A fan on Twitter demanded a clarification from Cody about his departure from his previous company. The fan also said that they were not watching AEW since the departure of The American Nightmare from the company. It was been seen that the fan immediately deleted his tweet after seeking a reply from the wrestler.

Full Stop. These were the words Cody began his Tweet with. The wrestler revealed that the reason for him leaving the wrestling company of AEW was a personal one. He also said that it was time to go for the big one. Cody, in the earlier part of the tweet, had also mentioned that he is proud of his accomplishments at AEW as EVP and also as a competitor.

“Full stop: the money and creative story that misguided brudda [sic] put out there has already been rebuffed by all parties,” Rhodes tweeted. “I’m proud of my peers/kids there and my accomplishments as competitor/EVP. It was just personal and it was just time to go for the big one.”