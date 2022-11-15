Is WWE Planning Another Stone Cold Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 39?

News about the possible return of The Texas Rattle Snake Stone Cold Steve Austin has sprung up. The Hall of Famer was last seen in the ring at WrestleMania 38 when he returned after two decades coming out of retirement. Steve Austin’s professional career ended in 2003 due to a grave neck injury.

It has also come to light that Austin was offered to make his in-ring return under Vince McMahon’s reign as the boss. Austin returned earlier this year during WrestleMania 38 after interminable efforts made by WWE and put on a stellar performance after defeating the former Universal Champion Kevin Owens via pinfall.

Will Stone Cold return for one more match at WrestleMania 39?

According to a report by Fightful Select, the prospect of Austin wrestling again has been made possible by Triple H. The 57-year-old wrestling legend proved to the WWE Universe that he had a lot left in the tank the last time he displayed his athleticism in the ring earlier this year.

If Austin returns, this will be his second match after retirement in 2003. Even in his retirement, Austin has been working for the company dormant and making millions through merch sales.

“Specifically, we’re told that while the Vince McMahon regime had hoped to have Austin come back to do another match, that the Triple H regime had actually made an offer for Austin to do another match.”

WWE offered Stone Cold Steve Austin another match since the regime change happened, https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa has learned More details coming for subscribers in the story, and today’s Backstage Report Podcast. pic.twitter.com/dGjW4qXPc5 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 14, 2022

The sources weren’t sure if the offer was for a match in Saudi Arabia, WrestleMania, or any other event. There was also no word on who would be the potential opponent for Austin. However, it seems that the offer is made and Stone Cold Steve Austin will most likely return at WrestleMania 39.

With rumors of his counterpart The Rock returning for a match at WrestleMania, it is palpable why WWE is bending over backward to get Austin back on the same night for in-ring competition. Another source says that Austin was initially “far apart on terms” for competing again.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin fit to compete at 57?

To think that Austin could not deliver a stunning performance would be a travesty. In his last match against Kevin Owen, Stone Cold brought a lot to the table.

Considering his age, he may not be as athletic as he was 20 years ago, but the fans are certain to see bodies fly after Austin goes into autopilot ‘stunner’ mode. All in all, Austin looks like he is in tremendous shape to get back in the ring.

It’s wild to me that almost everyone forgot about Stone Cold vs Kevin Owens. One of the best WrestleMania 38 matches and Steve Austin’s first match in 19 years. pic.twitter.com/sNf0QnJNsA — Wrestling Banana 🍌 (@WrestleBanana) June 17, 2022

While his match isn’t confirmed, neither is his opponent. Some fans have been speculating that Austin may take on huge contemporary superstars like CM Punk or Seth Rollin. A lot remains to be seen while we await the return of one of the greatest wrestlers ever.

