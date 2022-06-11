“It could have been so much more” – CM Punk reflects on his ‘wasted’ time in WWE

AEW Superstar CM Punk was associated with WWE for a long time. Recently CM Punk reflected on his ‘wasted’ time in WWE.

CM Punk has been one of the popular wrestling stars. Not only in the arena of ALL Elite Wrestling but also in his previous company of WWE. The wrestling sensation has always been successful to amaze the audience with his impeccable wrestling skills. Owning to his wrestling skills Punk enjoyed a historic 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

Even after such huge popularity, it was disheartening to see that CM Punk was never made to represent the face of the promotion. Seems like he was never been promoted with the appropriate kind of promotions that he deserved. This may be one of the reasons for him quitting the company. The wrestler was associated with WWE for a long period of 9 years. His stint began in WWE in the year 2005. The wrestler quit McMahon’s company post the event of WrestleMania of 2014.

Since his exit from WWE, Punk has never been softer on the wrestling company owned by Vince. He has never hidden his disdain for his time in WWE. Even in his Instagram post in the recent past, Punk posted a joke that seemed to mock his previous company. He joked about WWE’s decision to move Money in the Bank from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena.

CM Punk reflects on his ‘wasted’ time in WWE

Punk recently had an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. In the interview, the current Superstar of WWE briefed about his time in his previous company of WWE. He termed his days in WWE as ‘wasted.’ Also he said that he lives in the present and is neither worried about tomorrow nor about the things that have happened yesterday. He said that he is living in the moment. Punk termed his present phase in his career as his prime. He said that it is the best of him, he has ever seen.

“I feel like it was kind of wasted. It could have been so much more. It should have been so much more. And now, this is everything I dreamed pro wrestling could and should be. And I’m here and I’m f*cking at the moment. I’m not thinking about tomorrow. Am not worried about sh*t that happened yesterday. I’m living in the moment and I’m 100% in my f*cking prime, best I’ve ever been,” said Punk.

The wrestler is scheduled to headline AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday in a championship match against “Hangman” Adam Page — his first world championship opportunity since 2013.