“It was weird. It was very uncomfortable”- WWE Hall of Famer reveals how weird it was for him to kiss Stephanie McMahon infront of her father

WWE’s wrestling machine Kurt Angle reveals how uncomfortable he was while kissing Stephanie McMahon in front of her father.

WWE’s legitimate Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle is one of the many people who has worked closely with Vince McMahon during his tenure. Vince and Kurt have delivered some of the most hilarious backstage segments back in the Attitude Era. On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show for AdFreeShows.com, the Olympic hero explained how uncomfortable he was while being involved in an angle where he kissed Stephanie McMahon in front of her father Vince.

In the year 2000, Kurt, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon were doing a love triangle storyline. Fans from the Attitude Era would know how appealing the angle was. Speaking on his podcast, Kurt explained that Vince was the one who was directing the entire scene. According to Kurt, Vince was just two feet away from them when they kissed. He also added that Vince was excited to watch as it was good for entertainment.

“It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this.”

Angle further recalled how embarrassed he was while kissing Stephanie McMahon.

“So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.’”

Kurt eventually lost to The Cerebral Assasin concluding their feud in 2000. However, he soon became the WWE Champion after defeating The Rock with a little assist from Rikishi at No Mercy 2000.

Kurt Angle calls Vince McMahon a “father figure”

Kurt and Vince go way back. When Kurt arrived in the WWE for the first time, Vince McMahon was accommodative to Kurt Angle. Angle said on Busted Open that he has a “great relationship” with Vince McMahon. However, they had a falling out in 2006 when Kurt jumped ship to TNA and the duo didn’t speak for 11 years. When Kurt returned in 2017, it was water under the bridge as the two never even discussed their differences in the past.

FATHER FIGURE@RealKurtAngle & Paul discuss Vince McMahon, the first time meeting the CEO, the wishes, the hopes, the regrets, and what it felt like to be back working with him!#TAP: VINCE MCMAHON is available NOW on all platforms! Get ad-free access on https://t.co/vcYW7EnwnH pic.twitter.com/i1owyYEJRD — The Kurt Angle Show (@TheAnglePod) August 7, 2022

Angle stated that no one has ever done what Vince has for him. He then added that Vince has been a “father figure” to him. After Angle left TNA in 2016, he performed in the indies for a while until he made his return in 2017 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame the same year. Along with that, Angle was brought back as the new general manager of Monday Night Raw.