“It Would Have Been a Real Special Thing” – Will Stone Cold Steve Austin Make WWE Return to Face John Cena?

Steve Austin and John Cena are the two names of their respective eras. Unfortunately, when The Cenation Leader ascended to the top, The Texas Rattlesnake hung up his wrestling boots. As a matter of fact, both icons never squared off against each other in the WWE ring. Recently, Steve Austin talked about John Cena and expressed how it would have been to wrestle the 16-time world champion.

The Hall of Famer was a special guest on the 100th episode of Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast. On the show, Austin talked about WWE 2k23, the evolution of WWE games, his WrestleMania 38 return, and much more.

Steve Austin feels working with John Cena would have been “a highlight”

Since Steve Austin and John Cena have been the poster boys for WWE games for years, the host asked Autin if he ever thought about coming out of retirement and facing him. The Texas Rattlesnake stated there were times when names were thrown around but the stars never aligned.

However, Steve Austin praised John Cena calling him an exceptional talent. The Hall of Famer felt facing the 16-time WWE champion would have been a highlight. He stated there’s something about Cena that makes people see his matches.

Although the dream match might never happen, Steve Austin felt wrestling John Cena in the WWE ring would have been “great”. He further went on to state that he loves The Cenation Leader and rates him very highly.

“Working with him [John Cena] would have been a real highlight… It would have been a real special thing. There is something about John. People are so invested in his matches, He’s a very special talent. It would have been great to have a match with him. Will it ever happen? No. I think very highly of John and I love him,” Austin said.

Discussing his WrestleMania 38 return, Steve Austin noted how he started his career in Dallas. So when the Show of Shows came to his hometown last year, he was motivated to come out of retirement. Although Stone Cold is happy to end his career in Dallas, he did close the door forever.

The Texas Rattlesnake is rumored to face a rising superstar at this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All

WWE fans might never see Steve Austin versus John Cena, but if the stars align, both icons could feature at WrestleMania 39. The Cenation Leader is already scheduled to face Austin Theory for the US title.

On the other hand, there are reports about Stone Cold Steve Austin having a big spot with LA Knight at WrestleMania 39. Despite The Texas Rattlesnake denying everything and WWE mentioning nothing of that sort, the rumors are very strong.

In fact, dirt sheets claim WWE has pitched Austin a match against the SmackDown star. Though as of now, there is no confirmation if the match will take place or not.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.