“It’s really just to put themselves in the conversation with me” – Roman Reigns discusses the return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2021

Roman Reigns discusses the return of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2021. The Beast Incarnate stared the Tribal Chief down, challenging him non verbally.

Roman Reigns managed to overcome John Cena in a hard fought match for the Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam. Just when he thought he could breathe easy, out came a familiar foe in Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate stood face to face with the Tribal Chief indicating that he was going to be his next opponent.

Appearing on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on the events that transpired last weekend. He first spoke about his victory Cena admitting that it was the most important victory he’s had so far.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a big one, but for me, the next win is always the biggest win. So, yeah. It’s on the next one. Obviously, you already know who stepped up [after – Brock Lesnar], at least, and made it appear that way.”

“I think he wanted to get the best look possible and see what’s going on. I’m the most dominant Universal Champion that’s ever done this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy, just like John Cena did. He’s just coming with like a farmer, butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy.

“But, yeah. It just goes to show all this work; this foundation of greatness I’ve been laying down continues to show we’re number one. They want to talk about it, but it’s just for them to put themselves in the conversation with me to amplify everything.

“But there isn’t anyone who can compete with what we’re doing. Between me, my cousins [The Usos] and the wise man [Paul Heyman], we come together, and we’re putting together greatness. We’re lifting the bar. We’re lifting the standard. I think Brock Lesnar, like everybody else in this industry, they want to be a part of that.”



Lesnar and Reigns have a lot of history between them.The two have gone head to head on several occasions for the WWE and Universal Championship. In fact, Reigns first run with the Universal Championship came after his win over Lesnar at SummerSlam back in 2018.

