Kevin Nash and WWE Fans Want to See Randy Orton in the Role of Batman

WWE alongside the Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently expressed his desire to see Randy Orton playing the iconic role of Batman.

Over the years, many WWE superstars have left the company to try their fortune in acting. While superstars like The Rock and John Cena have established themselves in Hollywood, Randy Orton has confined himself to the ring. Other than a few movies, The Legend Killer has stayed away from acting and kept his focus on wrestling. But, according to WWE legend Kevin Nash, the 14-time WWE champion will fit in perfectly for the role of Batman.

The fictional superhero is one of the oldest and most famous comic book characters of all time. In 2014, the 3rd Saturday of September was marked as Batman Day and is celebrated every year. However, this year, WWE’s Big Daddy Cool threw a new name for the role of the iconic character.

Kevin Nash wants to see Randy Orton as The Batman

On this year’s Batman Day, WWE took to Twitter and asked the fans to name a superstar they want to see playing the iconic comic book character. The Hall of Famer took the opportunity and mentioned the name of Randy Orton in the comment section.

It appears Diesal wants to see The Viper putting on the Batman suit and playing vigilante in a movie.

Well, it was not just Kevin Nash, many WWE fans agreed with him and named Orton for the role. One of the fans even wrote that he has the face and mentality to pull off the role of Batman.

Definitely has the face and has the mentality. Good choice. — Brett shearer (@BrettShearerKY) September 18, 2022

Some of them even named a whole new starcast for their version of Batman movie. From Robin to Joker, fans named the WWE superstars who they want to see in those roles.

Batman: Randy Orton

Robin: Riddle Joker: Seth Rollins

Harley Quinn: Becky Lynch

Penguin: Paul Heyman

Ra’s Al Ghul: Roman Reigns

Riddler: Sami Zayn

Twoface: Mick Foley

Bane: Lesnar or Lashley

Clayface: Sheamus

Scarecrow: Bray Wyatt — James Walkom (@JPWalkman83) September 18, 2022

Batman does do a RKO in Arkham Knight… — Somersault Jones (@SomersaultJones) September 18, 2022

Anyway, the Hall of Famer has often admitted it openly that he likes Orton and never misses his segments on WWE tv. Kevin Nash calls Orton his favorite current WWE superstar and believes he will be a good protagonist for Roman Reigns.

The Legend Killer has been injured and out of action for more than three months

Randy Orton and his unique alliance with Matt Riddle as the RK-Bro was one of the best things happening in WWE. The tag team was a treat to watch both on the mic and in the ring. But, Orton suffered an injury earlier this year in May forcing him to take a break. The 14-time champion has been facing back issues for a while and had surgery recently.

However, the break might be longer than expected as reports suggest Orton will not be able to return before early 2023. Currently, Randy Orton is in the healing process, and by the time he recovers, Royal Rumble 2023 will be around. Who knows, The Legend Killer might come back as a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.