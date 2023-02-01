Kurt Angle Reveals The “Sad” Truth About The Wrestling Business

May 15, 2013; New York, NY, USA; 1996 Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle attends the wrestling meet between Iran and USA at Grand Central Terminal. Iran won the meet 18-8. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Monday Night Raw’s 30th anniversary was as star-studded as it was a memorable night. Many WWE legends and old-school wrestlers made appearances on the show. From The Undertaker making an appearance as the American Badass to Kurt Angle joining the Degeneration X, the segments from the show took the fans down memory lane. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently recounted the event and revealed a “sad” reality of the wrestling business. The Olympic Hero is one of the most decorated athletes to ever step foot in the ring.

During his days as an active performer, Angle wrestled the likes of The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Booker T, and many other legends. Angle is known to be one of the most versatile wrestlers in the business, as he can portray the role of a heel just as easily as he can cut a comedic promo.

Some of the most memorable and funny moments from Kurt Angle’s backstage segments were with the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. However, Angle made a shocking revelation about his status quo with Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker.

Kurt Angle reveals he hasn’t been in touch with The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar over the years

When you are a pro wrestler, you’re on the road 365 days a year. And so, your co-workers become your family. It’s no secret that the Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared a very close relationship with The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar during his stint as an active wrestler, but after their careers drifted apart, Angle claims to have not been in touch with them.

Speaking on an edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the six-time World Champion revealed that his relationship with Taker and Lesnar has lost the closeness that it once had.

“I mean, I text Triple H every couple of months. He’ll text me back, or he will get a hold of me every couple of months, but it’s not a lot. I don’t hear anything from Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, you know, all my closest friends. Even Shelton Benjamin. I never hear from him. It’s a sad business in that category.”

According to him, wrestlers form a close-knitted group while being active on the roster, but once their careers end, nobody keeps in touch. Angle then added that he keeps in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels every once in a while, however, he hasn’t heard from The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and Shelton Benjamin a lot in a long time.

Kurt Angle was not aware of Brock Lesnar’s presence at WWE Raw XXX

Speaking further on his podcast, Kurt Angle revealed that he did not even know that Brock Lesnar was present in the building until his wife told him about Lesnar’s appearance.

It appears that when Brock Lesnar made his return on WWE Raw XXX, ahead of the Royal Rumble, and did a segment and just left. While it comes as no surprise that Brock Lesnar is known to be reclusive, it is somewhat shocking that the Beast did not hang around to say hello to his old friends.

“No! I didn’t even see him! I didn’t even know he was there. My wife told me, and I was like, Brock wasn’t even backstage; I didn’t see him. So, I think he just went there, did his segment, and then left. I didn’t see him at all,” revealed Angle.

