Logan Paul Sued in a Class Action Lawsuit for His Involvement in $7 Million CryptoZoo Scam

It seems WWE and its relationship with lawsuits is going to be a never-ending tale. Believe it or not, the company is seeing more action outside the ring than inside. In 2023 itself, four cases have been filed against Vince McMahon since his shocking return. Recently, one more WWE name got sued in a class action lawsuit. Though this time, it’s Logan Paul who has been dragged to court for the CryptoZoo scam.

The YouTube Sensation often finds himself in the middle of controversies for his candid views. For the last few months, the 27-year-old was entangled in a verbal war with Andrew Tate. While Top G is still under arrest, Logan Paul is in trouble for his involvement in CryptoZoo, an NFT game.

Logan Paul, alongside others, faces a class action lawsuit for “his role in CryptoZoo”

According to a report by Dexerto, WWE superstar Logan Paul, who was reportedly involved in CryptoZoo, has been sued. A class action lawsuit was recently filed against him in the Western District of Texas. And not just Logan Paul, celebs like Jeff Levin, Crypto King, Eddie Ibanez, and more have also been sued for CryptoZoo fraud.

The 27-year-old was in the news for the NFT game when YouTuber Coffeezilla investigated and claimed it was a scam. According to the crypto journalist, CryptoZoo tricked people and took millions from their purses.

Initially, Logan Paul tried to strong-arm Coffeezilla and said he will sue him. But he later apologized and vowed to give $1.3 million to “disappointed players.” However, Coffeezilla claimed people were scammed for over $7 million. All of that has now come to a class action lawsuit against him and others involved.

🚨Logan Paul was just sued in a class action lawsuit for his role in CryptoZoo, along with Jeff Levin, Crypto King, Eddie Ibanez and more. pic.twitter.com/Wmk3jM8grx — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) February 3, 2023

His fans in WWE must be wondering what will be the end game of this whole controversy. Well, if Logan Paul is proven guilty of the CryptoZoo scam, he could face jail time. In the past, such kinds of scams have sent many behind bars.

The 27-year-old YouTuber Star recently made his in-ring return during the Royal Rumble PPV

In the mid of 2022, Logan Paul signed with WWE and went on to wrestle two matches after that. Although he won the first against The Miz at SummerSlam, he lost to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Moreover, he tore his MCL during the match and was out for almost three months.

However, at Royal Rumble 2023, he surprised everyone by entering at #29 and performing a stunning move alongside Ricochet. Logan Paul also eliminated Seth Rollins and is rumored to him face at Wrestlemania 39.

LOGAN PAUL IS BACK! The Social Media Superstar @LoganPaul is ready to make the #RoyalRumble Match viral! pic.twitter.com/YA7hF05hkU — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

Nevertheless, with the lawsuit getting filed, things can get ugly for Logan Paul if he’s found guilty. In fact, the YouTube Sensation could end up missing this year’s Showcase of Immortals. Though it’s too soon to make any such kind of assumption.

