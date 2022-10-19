Matt Riddle Once Botched a Backstage Segment Which Vince McMahon Found Too Hilarious!

Recalling the time when despite botching up a segment, Matt Riddle made his former boss Vince McMahon laugh.

Ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon had a reputation for not reacting well to the mistakes made by his superstars. Anyone who didn’t follow his instructions or botched their segments had to face some serious consequences.

In fact, there were times when superstars were punished for even minor mistakes they made in the ring. However, that’s not the case with “The Super King of Bros” Matt Riddle.

Last year in March, Riddle was booked in a backstage segment with Asuka on RAW. The then-United States Champion was supposed to have a short conversation with Asuka before she entered the ring. He had a few lines to deliver about scooters in Japan. However, The Original Bro ended up making a botch out of the whole segment.

Matt Riddle forgetting his lines made Vince McMahon laugh his heart out

During the segment, it could be seen that Riddle forgot what he was supposed to say. However, rather than remembering, he confessed, said sorry, and just walked away. Asuka, who knew the segment was screwed, was left high and dry. But just like The Super King of Bros, she also handled the whole situation very nicely.

However, Vince McMahon, who was in the gorilla position, found the whole segment very hilarious. Instead of getting angry about the botch, he kept laughing for a while. Although there were reports that said the whole segment was pre-recorded, it was aired by WWE during the live show.

It was stated that despite everything going off-script, the former CEO found the segment so funny, he decided to use it. However, pre-recorded or not, the segment became one of the funniest moments of last year.

Vince McMahon was a fan of Matt Riddle and he booked him better than the other stars who came from NXT. He was tagged along with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro which became the best thing on RAW.

Matt Riddle is all set to challenge Seth Rollins for the US Title

Unfortunately, when Rk-Bro was at its prime, Randy Orton got injured earlier this year in May. He was sidelined due to his back issues and Riddle was left without his partner. The Super King of Bros was then entangled in a fierce rivalry with Seth Rollins which is yet to conclude.

After facing each other at the last two pay-per-views, the two men will be face-to-face again. Seth Rollins, who won the US Title from Bobby Lashley last week, will be challenged by Matt Riddle on the next RAW.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.