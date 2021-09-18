Roman Reigns will defend Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is currently on RAW while Reigns is on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over a year now. He has faced several opponents on SmackDown from SmackDown but he has yet to lose the title. He is set to defend the title against Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar in the next two pay per views. However, it seems he has one defense sandwiched between them

Also read: Ric Flair Ad Campaign Paused Following Controversial Dark Side Of The Ring “Plane Ride From Hell” Episode

It is not unusual for champions to defend their titles on weekly shows. However, it is uncommon for a champion to face a challenger from the opposing brand. That however, seems to be set to be the upcoming plan with Drew McIntyre taking on the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns will defend Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre

Local announcements from Baltimore advertised have announced a match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship. The match is scheduled to take place on the October 1st episode of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is being locally advertised for WWE #SmackDown on October 1. This is the first night of the draft. pic.twitter.com/jHzEAURkY4 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) September 17, 2021



Coincidentally, the date marks the Night 1 of the WWE Draft, which will continue on RAW in the October 4th episode. Although, there is no word on if it will be a televised match or will take place off-air solely for the audience in attendance.

Reigns and McInytre have faced each other a couple of times before. They fought as Champions at Survivor Series with Reigns coming out on top after McIntyre passed out in the Guillotine choke. They also fought at Wrestlemania with Reigns as the baby face and McIntyre as a heel. Reigns won that match too.

Reigns is also set to appear on next week’s episode of RAW. WWE announced that that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on Monday’s RAW to face The New Day – WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Big E made his final appearance as a SmackDown performer this week. Heyman praised him backstage for cashing in on a champion he could beat. Big E then teased a match against Reigns at Survivor Series before he was taken out by the Usos. WWE then announced the six-man match for Monday’s RAW.



Click here for more Wrestling News