Monday Night RAW News and Spoilers on Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Sami Zayn and More

Tonight, will be the penultimate episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 39. The WWE will be loaded with some notable segments that will move the story along as we inch closer to the biggest show of the year. This week’s episode will feature Roman Reigns, the Bloodline, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn in major segments. There will also be several prominent names on the show tonight such as Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and more.

The show tonight will strictly focus on WrestleMania 39 and will air various segments advancing several storylines. In fact, both the opening and closing segments tonight will pertain to the probable main events of night 1and 2.

Monday Night RAW News and Spoilers

According to several reports, tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will open with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes sharing the ring with the Bloodline. They will most likely make their WrestleMania 39 encounter official during this segment.

Logan Paul will also host his Imapulsive segment tonight. Seth Rollins and The Miz will also be involved in the segment.

Bianca Belair and Asuka are scheduled to face Chelsea Green and Carmella tonight. However, the night could end with Green teaming up with Piper Niven for the WrestleMania 39 Tag Team four way instead.

As was previously announced, the Maximum Male Models will face Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

John Cena will not be on the show tonight, but he will make an appearance next week. Austin Theory, who will face Montez Ford, will cut a promo on his United States Championship challenger.

When you get dropped tomorrow @MontezFordWWE make sure your boy is close by…oh wait he got dropped last week😂 #atowndown #theinevitable pic.twitter.com/RG53JVji68 — Austin Theory (@_Theory1) March 19, 2023

Apart from Cena, next week’s episode of RAW may feature Bray Wyatt. At least, that’s what the internal belief is at the moment.

Taking a cue from Brock Lesnar’s UFC days, the Beast Incarnate and Omos will also meet for a weigh-in next week.

RAW will also feature NXT superstar Grayson Waller, who will be on the show tonight to further his storyline with Johnny Gargano.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will close the show out in a segment that will see young Bloodline enforcer Solo Sikoa in a prominent role.

Your Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns returns to #WWERaw tomorrow night! What will the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion have in store? 🎟️ https://t.co/u4g16ZDjE6 pic.twitter.com/CDL7UzqkMj — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2023

