“My heart is broken and I’m so very f****** sad” – Kevin Nash says Scott Hall will be taken off life support

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f****** sad” Kevin Nash on Scott Hall in his Instagram Post.

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is undoubtedly one of the top all-time pro-wrestling greats. Insanely popular as Razor Ramon during the peak of his career, Scott Hall transformed the whole pro wrestling forever when he formed the faction nWo in 1996 alongside Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.



During his three-decades-long career, Scott Hall has wrestled for various wrestling promotions such as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), American Wrestling Association (AWA), Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

Scott Hall was inducted to WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2014 individually and again in 2020 as a member of nWo



Scott Hall was scheduled to be a part of WrestleCon 2022 in Dallas during WrestleMania weekend. Unfortunately, things took a different turn when the WWE Hall of Fame suffered a hip injury after falling and was instantly rushed to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. Scott Hall underwent hip a surgery. But, after suffering a serious complication when a blood clot got loose, WWE Hall of Fame Scott Hall was on life support after suffering three heart attacks.

Hollywood megastar and former WWE wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tweeted to show his love and support for Scott Hall

Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend.

Stay strong!

We need the “bad guy” back in the game 💪🏾🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2022



Kevin Nash, a former nWo member, took to his Instagram and updated the fans regarding Hall’s health. He also recalled his early times with the Razor Ramon and how they changed the face of pro wrestling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Nash (@realkevinnash)



Kevin Nash revealed that Scott Hall will be taken off life support soon and expressed his grief of losing someone with whom he had spent most of his lifetime.

He wrote:

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f***ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.

“I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us.

“We were the “Outsiders ” but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said “The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross “

“As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”

Click Here for more wrestling news.