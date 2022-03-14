Wrestling

“My heart is broken and I’m so very f****** sad” – Kevin Nash says Scott Hall will be taken off life support

"I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f****** sad" Kevin Nash on Scott Hall in his Instagram Post.
Yasser Ayaz

