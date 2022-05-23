“Bloodline” – Snoop Dogg posts a picture with Sasha Banks on Instagram extending his support to her after infamous walkout controversy

Snoop Dogg was seen on Instagram lending his support to his real-life cousin Sasha Banks surrounding the walk-out scandal.

The walkout from Sasha Banks and Naomi became the talk of the town in the world of pro wrestling and has sparked reactions from many WWE superstars and celebrities. One such celebrity is the WWE Hall of Famer and Rapper, Snoop Dogg. Interestingly, Sasha Bank and Snoop Dogg happen to be real-life cousins.

Snoop Dogg has apparently extended his support to Sasha Banks by posting a picture of them on Instagram with the caption “Bloodline”. Snoop Dogg is best known to be a part of gangsta rap in the 90s.

How has Snoop Dogg’s character influenced Sasha Banks

His real-life persona is something that Sasha Banks has adopted as a character in the WWE. On Steve Austin’s Broken Skulls Sessions last year, Banks has spoken profoundly about the impact that Snoop had on her career in the WWE. She said that her moniker of “The Boss” was taken after Snoop’s character.

As a child, she idolized her elder cousin and thought that his character in the showbiz would be a great addition to the WWE. Banks decided to pick it up from there and she most certainly did justice with it. Banks picked up the “Boss” character at WrestleMania 24 when Snoop was the master of ceremonies of the event in Orlando.

“The first one [character] I did was The Boss because my cousin is Snoop Dogg,” Banks revealed. “I remember at 16 years old going to WrestleMania in Orlando with him and him doing rehearsals and I’m walking down the ramp with him behind him and I see all the girls.

I get to see all these friggin’ women that I get to watch every single week and I’m like ‘I am going to be walking down this stage one day, and I gotta do it like Snoop Dogg.’

Everybody around him calls him The Boss. So I’m like that’s a good character, let me take that and turn it up.”

Snoop was seen accompanying Sasha to the ring during her entrance at WrestleMania 32.

Since her walkout, WWE has removed Sasha’s face from their intro “Then. Now. Forever. Together” and has stalled all her merch from the WWE shop.

WrestleVotes reported on Sunday that the situation concerning the walkout is not going to get better despite the support the duo has received from the fans. This action has led Sasha and Naomi to fall from the grace in the eyes of the WWE as a company.