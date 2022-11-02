Real Reason Why Rey Mysterio Left WWE in 2015

Rey Mysterio acknowledges his fans before the start of his match on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. Wwe Supershow001

Rey Mysterio has been a part of WWE for the most part of his in-ring career. The Master of the 619 made his debut in 2003 and wrestled in WWE for the next 12 years. During that time, he held the world title three times. Rey Mysterio might be one of the very few WWE superstars who has never been booed by the crowd. However, in 2015, once his contract expired, he decided to leave the company.

During an interview earlier this year, The Ultimate Underdog shared the actual reason behind his departure. While speaking to “The National” in August, Rey Mysterio opened up about his WWE career and his retirement plans. The High-Flyer also recalled leaving the company in 2015 and then disclosed the reason why.

Rey Mysterio was exhausted and wanted to spend time with his family

During the show, Rey Mysterio shed light on the factors that led to his departure from WWE in 2015. The Master of the 619 stated he was tired, both mentally and physically. Moreover, he wanted to spend more time with his family. Therefore, he decided to leave WWE in 2015. Though Mysterio noted he always knew he would be back in WWE.

Moreover, The Ultimate Underdog went on to state his in-ring career will conclude in WWE no matter what. Rey Mysterio asserted that he never had any desire to go elsewhere other than WWE. He said WWE has always been the ultimate destination and home for him. Mysterio stated:

“I [Rey Mysterio] left because I was just tired physically, mentally, and I just wanted to reconnect with my family… But I always knew that I wanted to come back and I wanted to retire in the WWE. My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what.”

Well, Mr. 619 has always been a fan-favorite in WWE and it is good to know he has no plans of leaving. Right now, he is feuding with the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The Ultimate Underdog will face the Ring General this Friday

After getting betrayed by his own son on RAW, Rey Mysterio decided to leave WWE a few weeks back. So, he went to SmackDown to tell Triple H that but ended up getting inserted into the #1 contender match for the IC title.

The Master of the 619 won the match and received an opportunity to become a 3-time IC Champion. Rey Mysterio will be facing Gunther(c) on this week’s edition of SmackDown Live.

Nevertheless, Rey Mysterio has always been a treat to watch no matter who he faces in the ring. He is 47, and the way he is performing, he looks as fit as his son Dominick. Now let’s see, whether The Ultimate Underdog can overcome the force of Ring General this week.

