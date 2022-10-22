Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Thought Rey Mysterio Wouldn’t Make It “To the Main Event”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claims Vince McMahon was not keen to see a small guy like Rey Mysterio as a main eventer.

Vince McMahon and his obsession with heavyweights is written all over the four decades of WWE. From Andre The Giant to Braun Strowman, the former WWE CEO always saw more potential in bigger athletes. So, when a small guy like Rey Mysterio entered WWE, he met the same fate initially.

“The Olympic Gold Medalist” Kurt Angle recently shared how McMahon’s perception changed after pushing “The Master of The 619”.

Rey Mysterio’s WWE career is backed by many memorable matches and multiple championship reigns. In fact, the 5ft 6in 175 Lb is WWE’s 21st Triple Crown and a Grand Slam champion! However, The Olympic Gold Medalist says Mr. McMahon was uncertain about him being a main eventer.

Kurt Angle claims Vince McMahon did not want to push Rey Mysterio due to his size

During the recent edition of his The Kurt Angle Show, Angle talked about the early 2000s in WWE. It was the time when Rey Mysterio was a newcomer and was supposed to main event SmackDown. However, Vince McMahon, a fan of larger athletes, wasn’t sure a small guy would succeed at that level.

Kurt Angle noted the former CEO used to prefer stars weighing over 240lbs during the 80s and 90s. But then he loosened up and hired guys less than that. Yet, he was doubtful about Rey Mysterio and had to be convinced by many other officials.

Finally, he gave Mysterio a chance and was proven wrong. Kurt Angle added that Vince McMahon is rarely wrong but that was one occasion when he was. After that attack, Rey Mysterio became a main eventer in the company. Angle stated:

“Yes, Vince [McMahon] was not very keen on a smaller guy making it to the main event… He wasn’t folding with Rey [Mysterio]. But, somebody talked him into it… And he did it that night, and from then on, Rey was a main eventer. Vince was wrong.”

The Master of The 619 is all set to face Gunther for the IC Title

Rey Mysterio was having a horrible time on RAW as his son turned against him and joined Judgment Day. So, the veteran decided to go to SmackDown and let Triple H know that he is quitting. However, The Game persuaded him otherwise and inserted him into a no. 1 contenders match for Gunther’s IC Title.

A couple of weeks ago, Rey Mysterio won a fatal four-way to become the next challenger of the Ring General. The November 4, episode of SmackDown will see Mysterio facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio set for November 4 edition of WWE SmackDown https://t.co/hJDE00ljPn pic.twitter.com/KOvyTzozzo — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) October 22, 2022

Nevertheless, two decades ago, one boss was unwilling to see Rey Mysterio as a top star. And 20 years later, he is being booked against a 6″ 4′ heavyweight. It appears, with the regime change, the definition of a main eventer is also changing in WWE.

