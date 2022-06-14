“Records are made to be broke” – Kurt Angle predicts the WWE superstars who can break the record of Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talks about Ric Flair and names the superstars who can break his record of holding the world championship 16-times.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle talks about Ric Flair and his famous record in pro wrestling. Angle also names the potential contenders who can dethrone Ric Flair. The Nature Boy held the WWE world championship 16-times in his 40-year-long pro wrestling career.

Ric Flair is one of the most recognized professional wrestlers to date. The 73-year-old will be stepping into the squared one last at the Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31, this year. The Dirtiest Player in the Game has this unmatched charisma that keeps him relevant in the business even after four decades.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the Olympic Gold Medalist stated that Ric Flair’s record of 16 titles reigns won’t stay forever and will be surpassed one day.

Kurt Angle thinks John Cena and Randy will beat Ric Flair

The only person to come close to Ric Flair’s record is the Cenation leader, John Cena. WWE’s Cenation leader defeated AJ Styles at the 2017 Royal Rumble to become the second superstar to hold the World Title 16-times. After that, the next in line are two legends, Randy Orton and Triple H. Both superstars have won the World Championship 14 times in their careers. Since John Cena is just a win away from surpassing Ric Flair, there is a debate about whether Cena can break the record.

Recently, while speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist voiced his thoughts on this debate. Kurt Angle believes that records are made to be broken. Therefore, he predicted that John Cena will surpass Ric Flair and become a 17-Time World Champion in WWE.

Moreover, Angle also asserts that the 14-time champion Randy Orton will also break the record. He comments:

“I believe John Cena will be the only 17-time World Champion. I do believe that Randy Orton is going to catch up to him, and possibly surpass him…. records are made to be broken. But, I believe that John Cena is going to break Ric Flair’s record.”

While The Viper has stated he will wrestle till 50, Cena also has a few more years before retiring. Therefore, it should not surprise anyone if anyone/both breaks the record in the near future.

The Olympic Gold Medalist feels Charlotte Flair will win more Championships than her dad

While speaking on his show, Kurt Angle also mentions the daughter of the Nature Boy. Angle claims Charlotte Flair’s championship reigns by the end of her career will be twice that of her dad. In fact, Angle states Charlotte will win the woman’s title 38 times.

“I think Charlotte Flair is going to win like 38 titles,” Angle said. “She’s off to a good start too.” Kurt Angle says.

Charlotte Flair is a prominent figure in the female division of WWE as she has carried the women’s title 13-times in her WWE career so far. The 36-years old still has a long career ahead. Who knows, the Queen might ultimately accomplish what Kurt Angle foretold.

