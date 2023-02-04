Ric Flair Says WWE is “Clicking” and Nobody is Talking About AEW

The sixteen-time World Champion Ric Flair is irrefutably one of WWE’s most decorated legends to ever step foot in the squared circle. Having spent decades in the business, Flair is in a position to understand the industry better than most people. That said, he recently weighed in on the status quo of WWE and AEW. Ever since Triple H took the reins of The Creative, fans have been satisfied to the point they were during the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The winds of change struck the company in July 2022 when Vince McMahon let go of the reins of Creative and HHH assumed control. Since then, every PLE delivered with The Game at the helm has never failed to make the fans happy. There has also been a seismic shift in the quality of the storylines. In addition, underutilized superstars finally got their opportunity to shine.

Ric Flair thinks WWE is “clicking” better than AEW

The way things have been going in WWE, in terms of storylines, especially after a recent change in Sami Zayn’s character, there has been a lot of noise. Sami Zayn double-crossing the Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble is the most talked-about topic in the wrestling world.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair heaped high praise on WWE for setting a new milestone after the Royal Rumble PLE. According to Naitch, WWE’s success is preventing AEW from being heard. Flair stated that he loved the fact that the product is “unpredictable”.

He enjoyed The Bloodline’s segment the most. He further added that nobody is even talking about AEW as of late.

The Natch Is Calling for @SamiZayn vs @WWERomanReigns At Elimination Chamber?@RicFlairNatrBoy chats it up with @HeyHeyItsConrad about Sami’s meteoric rise in The Bloodline Story. Available on our https://t.co/nfqSYjNrfr channel. Make sure you hit the subscribe button! pic.twitter.com/SYYjqq1xY3 — To Be The Man with Ric Flair (@ToBeTheManPod) February 3, 2023

“WWE right now is in such a hot position where everything’s clicking on such a positive note,” Flair continued, “They’re not missing a beat, and I don’t even hear people talk about AEW, and I’m pretty easy to find. I watch it, but when the WWE gets themselves on a roll like this, it just seems like everything else just pales in comparison. I’m not taking anything away from AEW. It’s just, when [WWE] is clicking like this, between Roman and ‘The Queen’, and the stuff with Becky and Bayley is really good, and Sami Zayn and The Usos, these kids, they’ve all been on top.”

Although AEW is WWE’s biggest rival, the Stamford-based company is easily dominating Tony Khan’s company due to its new management. Furthermore, Ric Flair stated that he is enjoying what’s being brought to the table with Becky and Bayley and Bayley segment, and Rhea Ripley’s climb to the top.

Ric Flair thinks Charlotte Flair Vs. Rhea Ripley should be the main event of WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley proved to be the ironwoman of the women’s Royal Rumble match after she set the record by winning the match as entrant number 1.

On the last edition of Raw in January after the Royal Rumble, Ripley challenged Charlotte Flair for The Queen’s SmackDown women’s Championship at the show of shows.

Speaking on his podcast, the Nature Boy expressed that he wants to see the duo headline one of the two nights of WrestleMania 39.

We Got A @MsCharlotteWWE & A @CodyRhodes Headlining Wrestlemania 39! @RicFlairNatrBoy & @HeyHeyItsConrad talk about the upcoming Wrestlemania main events. This episode is available NOW on all podcast networks & in video format over on our https://t.co/nfqSYjNrfr channel. pic.twitter.com/1xQltVXCUR — To Be The Man with Ric Flair (@ToBeTheManPod) February 2, 2023

“It’s gotta be one of the main events. It’s gonna be spectacular. Rhea has matured so much. I mean The Queen is in a place where… she just plain and simply is the best worker in the business, in the company,” said Flair.

