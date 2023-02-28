The WWE has always relied on pops from yesteryear’s stars. However, back then they were used to put over newer talent to help pave the path for future stars. In this generation, however, they are booked as equal and most times greater than the stars on the active roster. This has prevented the WWE from creating new stars of their own. Which in turn has forced them to rely on stars such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, just to name a few.

WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, believes that the WWE should begin to move on. He believes there comes a time in this business when these legends will not be able to go. They have already made enough and no longer have the hunger they once had for it, despite still loving the business.

Ric Flair wants WWE to stop relying on The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair addressed the possible appearances of The Rock and Stone Cold at WrestleMania. He hoped that the two would come by. However, he added that the WWE should stop relying on them for future events.

Flair also stated that despite the chance that neither of the two will be at this year’s WrestleMania, the Pay Per View has still sold out with Cody Rhodes in the main event.

“I hope Steve and Rock come by. If they don’t, there comes a time in the business when you can’t just keep relying on Steve and Rock. Steve’s got an empire. And The Rock’s got an empire. And they don’t need the money. They do it for the love of the business, but for how long have we been hearing? Six months, we heard that Rock was going to wrestle Roman, and they say he’s not? And guess what, they’re still sold out with Cody [Rhodes].”

The Rock was rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Since donning the Tribal Chief gimmick, fans have wondered if Roman Reigns would face cousin The Rock at some point in his life. However, we are no on our third WrestleMania since the heel turn and the match is yet to take place.

There were reports that Reigns was penciled in to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39. However, it later emerged that the Brahma Bull did not feel like he had enough time to be match ready by the day of the event.

Reigns addressed The Rock’s possible WrestleMania during an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show, where he explained the difference between being fit and being match fit.

According to several reports, The Rock would have faced Reigns for the World titles. While new title would have been created for Rhodes. The American Nightmare would have competed for it against either Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre.

However, Rhodes was also kept as a backup plan in case the Rock failed to make it.

