WWE Spoilers: Will Roman Reigns and the Usos Drop or Split Their World and Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39?

Roman Reigns is currently the longest-reigning Universal Champion in the history of WWE. The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar at last year’s WrestleMania and unified the WWE Championship with the Universal title. With WrestleMania fast approaching, Reigns will be put to the ultimate test in a match against The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, with the WWE Undisputed Championship at stake. It has been speculated for months that WWE may force Roman Reigns to drop the WWE Championship.

The Head of the Table is signed to SmackDown and so, Raw has been devoid of a top Champion for the longest time. While it was reported some weeks ago that WWE would split the top Championships, a new report has come to light that says otherwise. The new report also serves as a spoiler for the WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Will WWE have Roman Reigns split his titles?

According to Xero News, Roman Reigns will neither drop his titles nor will a title split take place. However, the report also noted that the Tag Titles may be the first to split. The Bloodline’s Jey and Jimmy have been the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since 2022.

The Usos defeated the Mysterios at the Money in the Bank PLE and unified the Tag Team Championships. The duo is rumored to face the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

My source believes Reigns isn’t dropping anything and the titles aren’t even getting split yet,

Said the Tag Titles will be first to split. — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 7, 2023

But it’s unknown whether it will be for the Tag Team Championships. As to Roman Reigns, WWE might want him to have a prolonged reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. However, it’s all mere speculation at this point, as the promotion has put too much hype into Cody Rhodes in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.

Jey Uso reunites with the Bloodline on WWE Raw

After Sami Zayn managed to defeat Jimmy Uso in singles action, it appeared as if Jey Uso picked his side as he hugged Sami Zayn.

However, it was all a sham as Jey delivered a superkick when Zayn let his guard down. The Canadian wrestler then found himself at the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of the Bloodline. But Cody Rhodes came to his aid and fended Jey, Jimmy, and Solo off.

In the end, Jey Uso chooses family #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/iqwCn62AFY — 2 Sweet Podcast (@2SweetPod) March 7, 2023

It makes sense that Jey reunited with his “Uso” Jimmy, as they’d have to work together and defend their Tag Titles in the days to come.

