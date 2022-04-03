Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar spoilers: Have WWE spoiled the result of the main event of Wrestlemania 38 Night 2

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar spoilers. The Tribal Chief and the Beast Incarnate go face to face with each other in the main event of Wrestlemania 38.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will fight in the main event. This will be their third encounter at Wrestlemania. They first faced each other at Wrestlemania 31 with the WWE title on the line. Their second Mania encounter was at Wrestlemania 34. This time the Universal title was on the line. Wrestlemania 38 will see both the WWE and Universal championships on the line.

Brock has never lost to Reigns at the grandest stage of all. However, it appears that this time The Tribal Chief may finally vanquish the beast.

WWE’s House show schedule has potentially spoiled the result of their much awaited match. On the 16th of April 2022, Roman Reigns will tussle against Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre in a Universal title triple threat match at Erie, Pennsylvania. On the very next day, that is on the 17th of April 2022, the wrestler on the head of the table will take on Drew McIntyre in a single opponent match.

Cards are always subject to change but this is a strong indication that the head of the table may remain unmoved after the second night of Wrestlemania.

There tale of the tape alone make this the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time 🤯 Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have done it all inside (and outside) the Squared Circle 👏#WrestleMania#TeamRoman#TeamBrock pic.twitter.com/OzVWkKgAYc — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 23, 2022

Will Roman Reigns be able to defend his title Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar was defeated by the Tribal Chief the last year at the Crown Jewel. By doing so, Roman Reigns was successful in defeating his Universal title. As per the live-event ads of WrestleMania, it is the Tribal Chief, who is considered the winner of the title over Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

At present, Roman Reigns is close to completing 600 days as Universal Champion in his current reign and is currently the biggest heel in all of WWE. The wrestler has defeated heavy names during the past two years. On the other hand, wrestler Brock Lesnar is eager to end WrestleMania as an undisputed champion. With the event just around the corner, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the winner.

Click here to read more on WWE.