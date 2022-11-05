Sasha Banks’ Recent Instagram Post Suggests “Something So F*cking Crazy” Is Coming

WWE diva Sasha Bank gets introduced before her match on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. Wwe Supershow010

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE tv since the mid of May this year. The Boss was unhappy with the way WWE was handling its women’s division. So, she and her tag team partner Naomi walked away leaving their titles backstage. The incident led to both women getting stripped of their titles and then suspended indefinitely. However, after almost six months, The Boss has finally said something publicly about her future.

Since her suspension, Sasha Banks kept herself away from the public eye as much as she can. Other than a few non-wrestling appearances, she wasn’t seen anywhere. However, the former 6-time women’s champion recently shed light on her future plans through a social media post.

Sasha Banks hints that something big will happen this month

This Friday, The Boss posted an Instagram Story where she discussed the plans for her immediate future. Without revealing the details, Sasha Banks gave her fans a hint of what is coming. Banks stated that she has been waiting for something for the last six months. Now, the opportunity has finally arrived, and Banks cannot wait to make the most of it.

The former women’s champion expressed her excitement and hoped the fans will support her just like they have in the past. Although Sasha didn’t disclose much, she did tease that something big and crazy is on its way. She stated:

“As the time also goes on, the date is coming that [Sasha Banks] I’ve been waiting for, for the past six months, and I can’t wait… I just want to let you know there’s going to be something so f*cking crazy coming.”

“The day is coming that I’ve been waiting for for the past 6 months — There’s going to be something so f*cking crazy coming” – Sasha Banks via her Instagram stories 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/UjZNBDPg1t — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 4, 2022

This will be great news for those who have been waiting to hear from The Boss for the last six months. Although she hasn’t teased a WWE return, she did hint that something big happening this month. Well, the fans would love to see her back in the ring as soon as possible.

The Boss was a part of the first-ever Iron Woman Match in WWE history

After making her debut in 2012, Sasha Banks has been one of the top female superstars in WWE. From winning multiple championships to being a part of many first-ever women’s matches, she has done it all. Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair became the first women to main event a WWE pay-per-view when they headlined Hell in a Cell in 2016.

Not just on the main roster, The Boss has been creating history from her days in NXT. In 2015, she was also a part of the first-ever Iron Woman Match in WWE. Sasha Banks faced her longtime friend Baylay in a 30-minute Iron Woman Match for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Respect. Though she lost the match by 3-2.

Nevertheless, it’s good news that Sasha Banks is finally moving on and doing something in her career. However, whether it will be in the ring or outside, is yet to be known.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.