“Seth Rollins looking like Spearmint Gum” – AEW Superstar trolls WWE Superstar Seth Rollins for his outfit in a most hilarious manner!

Seth Rollins made a stylish appearance on RAW, However he was trolled hilariously by an AEW star for his outfit.

Seth Rollins is one of the most renowned stars in the WWE arena. The superstar is not only known for his achievements in wrestling but is also been looked like one of the most stylish personalities in the arena of wrestling.

The fans and followers try to follow the style statement that is been preached by the wrestler. He is often seen wearing attractive outfits that make him look macho. ‘The Man’ Seth Rollins recently made an appearance on RAW. It also marked the 20th Anniversary segment of Randy Orton.

Seth Rollins, as always looked appealing during the course of the segment. He made an appearance in a green outfit. The segment witnessed the presence of three superstars of WWE. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton himself. Seth accused The American Nightmare of stealing Orton’s spotlight on the segment.

Seth Rollins was trolled hilariously by AEW star for his outfit

During the segment it was the appearance of ‘The Architect’ Seth Rollins that made the news. The WWE wrestler was hilariously trolled by the AEW superstar for the outfit he wore. Swerve Strickland, the superstar of All Elite Wrestling made a tweet saying that the WWE wrestler looked like a “Spearmint Gum” in the green outfit that he wore. Many fans praise Rollins for his unique on-screen attire. The comment from AEW’s Strickland would have come as a shocker on the part of those fans.

Seth Rollins looking like Spearmint Gum — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) April 26, 2022

On the professional front, AEW’s Swerve Strickland was last seen on the 13th of April’s episode of Dynamite. The combination of Strickland and Keith Lee lost to Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks in a tag team match.

The AEW wrestler has set his eyes on the World Championship of AEW. Given the fact that it is one of the most coveted titles in the arena of pro wrestling, many wrestlers are eyeing the title including Swerve Strickland.

The former wrestler of WWE had recently desired to challenge Hangman Page for the title while praising his run with the gold.

On the other hand, WWE superstar Seth Rollins is all set to face the comeback superstar of WWE and the former EVP of All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes. The WrestleMania 38 rematch between the two wrestlers is set to take place as a part of the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.