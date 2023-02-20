Seth Rollins is one of the coolest wrestlers in WWE history. There are not many people out there that can pull off the outlandish fits he wears week after week, and yet he carries it with confidence. No matter how cool one is however, there’s always one embarrassing moment everyone has. It is the same with Rollins. In a career filled with highlights, there is one moment that the visionary wants people to forget.

Also read: Triple H Reportedly “Worried” About How Fans Are Reacting to a Few Superstars

Before breaking into the WWE as a singles star, Rollins was part of a three-man faction alongside, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) called the Shield. The trio was considered the hottest act in wrestling back then. While the Visionary has several fond memories of the group, there is one that he described as “pretty brutal.”

Seth Rollins reveals the most embarrassing moment of his WWE career

During an appearance on “The Dan LeBatard Show,” Seth Rollins was asked what the most embarrassing moment was in his 20-year-old wrestling career. Rollins turned back time to his days in the Shield. He recalled the time when he tried to jump over the barricade, only to fall on his face on live television.

“Falling on your face like an idiot when you’re supposed to be a badass in front of 10,000 people in person and then millions of people watching at home and then trying to recover from that and turn back into this cool, badass dude that’s going to kick somebody’s butt.”

This was on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2014. Daniel Bryan confronted Triple H, demanding to be inserted into the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. The Shield’s entrance theme hit soon after, and the group walked from the crowd as they did.

Rollins had jumped over the barricade a million times before and didn’t think twice before trying to do it on that night as well. However, on that particular night, he just slipped over.

You can watch the whole interview here:

Seth Rollins will face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins recently competed inside the Elimination Chamber for the United States Championship. However, his campaign was derailed by Logan Paul’s interference. The Maverick ensured that Rollins would leave the steel structure empty-handed.

This is their first interaction since the Royal Rumble, where Logan Paul eliminated Rollins.

The social media influencer took to Twitter to poke fun at Rollins soon after. The WWE star responded by saying that he hated the Maverick because he was only in this for the money.

It was recently reported that the match at WrestleMania 39 between the two was internally confirmed and if there were any doubts regarding the legitimacy of the report, their short confrontation at the Elimination Chamber has all but confirmed it.

Click here for more Wrestling News