Snoop Dogg Will Reportedly Be a Part of WrestleMania 39 for the Golden WWE Championship Segment

It’s not a rare sight in WWE to see Hollywood stars and pop culture icons make appearances from time to time. Snoop Dogg is one such celebrity who shares a deep-seated relationship with WWE. That said, the Hall of Famer is reportedly going to have a role in WrestleMania 39. But what angle is Snoop playing at the Grandest Stage? Turns out, the 51-year-old rapper is on a quest to locate his lost Golden WWE Championship title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Back in December, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to post a picture of his golden WWE Championship and reported it stolen while he was on a tour. The legendary rapper even asked his fans to help find it before WrestleMania in Hollywood. Now it seems that Snoopy is going to WrestleMania to find his coveted golden WWE Championship title.

Snoop Dogg is reportedly expected to play an angle at WrestleMania 39

The Wrestling Blog reported that Snoop Dogg will have at least 1 to 3 segments during WrestleMania weekend. As noted above, Snoop Dogg is on a mission to recover his stolen golden WWE Championship. The segment involving Snoop is surely going to be a comedy-driven angle. Snoop has a lot of experience on WWE TV.

He was once famously seen working with Hornswoggle and knocking Chavo Guerrero off his feet.

I’m been told Snoop Dog will have between 1-3 segments during Wrestlemania weekend trying to recover his belt. Thank God this story is ending at Mania — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 27, 2023

It remains to be seen what Snoop Dogg’s WrestleMania segment will entail. It should also be noted this isn’t Snoop’s first WrestleMania appearance. The Doggfather was the master of ceremonies of WrestleMania 24. The gangsta rapper also made his noteworthy appearance at WrestleMania 32 by accompanying his cousin, Sasha Banks, to the ring.

Sasha Banks doing her entrance with Snoop Dogg at Wrestlemania 32 was awesome. pic.twitter.com/bSwuby1YfM — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) February 8, 2023

WWE is selling a replica version of Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Championship

One of WWE’s biggest sources of income is merchandise sales. A lot of old-school wrestlers, who aren’t currently active in the ring, still make WWE millions through merch sales. Snoop Dogg is no different.

The famed rapper is making WWE a lot of money with the sale of the replica of his golden WWE Championship title. The replica of Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Championship is available on the WWE shop for $750.

#WWE Is Selling Replica Of The @SnoopDogg #WWE Championship” On Their Website For $749.99. pic.twitter.com/B2R4xxmmIv — My Wrestling videos And pics (@MarksWrestling1) March 27, 2023

