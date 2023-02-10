When Did Roman Reigns Last Lose a Match?

WORCESTER – Roman Reigns (center) stands alongside cousins Jey Uso (left) and Jimmy Uso in the ring during “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 07

Roman Reigns has been on a winning spree ever since he made his return to WWE in 2020. The Tribal Chief’s heel turn in 2020 has put him on a perpetual winning streak. At this point, Roman Reigns is virtually invincible. Since 2020, major talents like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Bobby Lashley, and many more have fought the Head of the Table and tasted defeat. His most recent match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble earned him another victory.

The Bloodline leader is currently enjoying his reign as the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history. Reigns became the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion last year at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar in a winner take all match. With each passing PLE, Roman Reigns is proving to be tenacious with his title reigns and winning streak.

When was Roman Reigns’ last defeat?

Technically, Roman Reigns lost a match very recently, but it was not a singles contest. The last edition of SmackDown in 2022 saw Roman Reigns team up with Sami Zayn and take on Kevin Owens and the returning John Cena. During the match, Owens delivered a stunner to Zayn and picked up the win for his team. It’s worth noting that Reigns was not the one who was pinned in the match.

So, when was Roman Reigns’ last defeat? Well, the Tribal Chief hasn’t lost a match cleanly in three years. His last defeat came in 2019 in a match against Baron Corbin on an edition of SmackDown. Corbin was able to pin Roman Reigns after hitting him with his finisher, End of Days.

However, the distraction caused by Dolph Ziggler allowed Corbin to catch Reigns off guard. After that, Roman has been disqualified three times. Roman Reigns’ only clean defeats without outside interference came from his matches against Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Finn Balor.

Will Cody Rhodes make history by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

For the longest time, seeing Roman Reigns concede a pinfall defeat has been a rare sight. However, The Tribal Chief will be pitted against the winner of the Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes, at the Show of Shows.

Many wrestling legends and fans have theorized that 2023 will be the year of the American Nightmare and that he should be the one to gain a well-deserved victory over Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes’ intestinal fortitude was put to the test during Hell in a Cell when he competed with a torn pectoral muscle. It remains to be seen if Rhodes has enough fire in him to dethrone the Tribal Chief at the grandest stage and claim the top titles of the WWE, something that he has never achieved in his career.

Click here for more wrestling news.