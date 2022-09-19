Choke Malone: Rapper Post Malone Was Once at the Receiving End of a Choke Slam From Hell From WWE Legend

Famous American rapper Post Malone once bumped into WWE Hall of Famer Undertaker backstage only to be choke slammed at his own concert.

Time after time, WWE has mixed wrestling with the world of music. Similar to The Kevin Owens attacking the rapper MGK incident in 2015, another renowned American rapper Post Malone once found himself in the clutches of The Big Evil of wrestling, The Undertaker. In 2018, during a 21 Savage, SOB x RBE, and Post Malone concert in Austin Texas, The Undertaker made his presence felt after delivering a devastating chokeslam to the “Rockstar”.

In the scene, it appeared that Malone was walking in a dark smoky lobby when he lowered his gaze and ran into The Deadman, standing with his back turned. Malone didn’t realize it was The Undertaker until Taker did his signature swift turn and revealed himself.

A surprised Malone then shouted “Undertaker!” only to be handed out a chokeslam. The impact of the slam was not filmed as the video stopped when Malone was elevated mid-air.

The Undertaker’s wrestling career was inching closer to an end in 2018 as his prestigious WrestleMania winning streak was already broken. Taker officially retire two years later in November 2020. Although The Undertaker remained in character, this was the phase when fans were beginning to witness The Demon of Death Valley break kayfabe.

The Undertaker reveals that Post Malone is a genuine wrestling nerd

During an interview on Hot Ones, The Hall of Famer revealed that he was surprised to learn about Post Malone’s sound knowledge of WWE. When they first met, they had a long conversation about the sport where Malone revealed to Taker his favorite moments watching WWE as a young fan growing up.

The seven-time World Champion recalled posting his first post on Instagram with Post Malone. Wrestling isn’t the only common thing between Malone and Taker as both of them are also “beer enthusiasts”.

It is important to note that Post Malone still hasn’t made an appearance on WWE programming yet. Considering that he is a wrestling nerd, it will be fun to watch him appear on WWE TV someday.

“It was fun watching his face kind of light up getting to talk about wrestling being a kid”

Sadly, on Saturday, September 17, Most Malone had an accident on stage and gravely injured himself at a St. Louis concert. The rapper fell through a stage hole and bruised his ribs. Despite the injury, Malone continued the show after a brief stoppage.

