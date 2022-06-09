“You didn’t sell it, you held your ground” – Former WWE Star recalls The Undertaker complimenting him for ‘Not Selling’ locker-room mocking

Former WWE star Paul London recently shared a moment when ‘The Undertaker’ praised him for enduring the locker room poke.

Paul London wrestled in the WWE ring from 2003 to 2008. During his 5 years stint with the company, London won the Cruiserweight Championship once and also held the Tag Team Championship three times.

Paul London recently recalled an incident from one of his European tours with WWE. The 4-Time Champion remembered the praise he obtained from ‘The Undertaker’ for the way he handled Bubba Ray Dudley’s mocking.

Paul London describes his whole chat with the WWE Legend

London recently made an appearance on Cafe de Rene Podcast where he went down the memory lane and shared his time in WWE. The 4-time champion spoke about his tag-team and singles run and shared some backstage stories as well.

Talking to the host Rene Dupree, London told the WWE Legend Bubba Ray teased him for walking along a beach with Rene Dupree. The incident took place during one of the nights of their European tour. According to London, Bubba Ray proclaimed that he went on a “romantic walk” with Dupree and mocked him in front of other superstars.

While sharing the whole incident, the former cruiserweight star stated that he did not react to the mocking and downplayed Bubba Ray’s jokes. ‘The Phenom’ was nearby, doing stretching and watching the whole incident.

Paul London recalled that ‘The Phenom’ appreciated the way he handled Bubba Ray’s teasing. He said:

“I remember Undertaker was out there stretching and he was like, ‘You did real good, real good in there. I was like, ‘That?’ He was like, ‘You didn’t sell it, you held your ground. That was real good.’

I was like, ‘Come on, I’ve had coaches in middle school that were harder than that piece of s***. Come on, that’s nothing. Thank you.”

London gushes with Praise for The Phenom’s gesture and calls him a “Genuinely Legendary Guy”

The Undertaker has been adored by not only the fans but also his fellow superstars throughout his 30-year legendary career in WWE. The Deadman was viewed as a locker-room leader and idolized by many young talents in the company.

Getting appreciated by the most respected person in the locker room meant a lot to Paul London. While speaking on the podcast, the Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion relished The Undertaker’s kind words.

“To me, that’s a compliment whenever you get complimented by the real, genuinely legendary guys. Say what you will about Undertaker, he was kind of the Mafia boss of the locker room. We both knew that.” He said.

