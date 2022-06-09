Wrestling

“You didn’t sell it, you held your ground” – Former WWE Star recalls The Undertaker complimenting him for ‘Not Selling’ locker-room mocking

Paul London Undertaker
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
“Paul George was forced to deny rumors he offered $1 million for an abortion”: When the Clippers superstar was found to have an adulterous relationship with Daniela Rajic
Next Article
IND vs SA commentators 2022: Full list of Star Sports commentators for India vs South Africa T20Is
WWE Latest News
Paul London Undertaker
“You didn’t sell it, you held your ground” – Former WWE Star recalls The Undertaker complimenting him for ‘Not Selling’ locker-room mocking

Former WWE star Paul London recently shared a moment when ‘The Undertaker’ praised him for…