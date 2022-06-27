“The company functions better with two champions” – Ric Flair predicts who he thinks will finally dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns unified the WWE’s world titles at WrestleMania 38. Ric Flair predicts the wrestler who can dethrone Reigns from his titles.

Roman Reigns is currently in the best phase of his wrestling career. The wrestler unified the WWE world titles at the event of WrestleMania 38. He defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE world titles. And with that, the debate started stating who will be the wrestler who will dethrone Reigns from his titles. Ric Flair was the recent celebrity wrestler to join this debate. He recently appeared on the To Be The Man podcast.

On the podcast show, Ric revealed the wrestler whom he feels holds the capacity to defeat Seth Rollins. Ric, praising the capabilities of that wrestler said that he is going to be the champion sooner or later.

Ric also added that the wrestler would win either the WWE Championship or Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. Being aware of the wrestling capabilities of Rollins, Flair said that if not both then his predictor could at least snatch one championship from Rollins.

Ric Flair predicts who can dethrone Roman Reigns from his WWE titles

The wrestler whom Ric Flair predicted to defeat Roman Reigns is none other than the comeback wrestler of WWE, Cody Rhodes. Yes, Flair feels that only Cody has the potential to defeat Reigns and snatch the titles from him. Cody recently defeated Rollins even after being injured. The wrestler despite the gruesome injury, The American Nightmare still defeated Seth Rollins inside the steel structure. The wrestler is set to undergo surgery this week after tearing his right pectoral tendon off the bone before Hell in a Cell.

“Cody’s gonna be the champion sooner or later,” Flair said. “I’m sure they’ll figure out a way to get that championship off where Roman has both of them — get one of them off him. I think the company functions better with two champions anyway.

He also commented about the injury that took place to Cody Rhodes. Ric said that the injuries are very delicate and require time to heal. He also said that one cannot rush at the time of being injured and one needs to follow the orders given by the doctors.

Rhodes was initially among the favourites to win the Money in the Bank contract next month. Due to his injury, Flair thinks the former AEW executive is more likely to receive a title opportunity after winning the 2023 Royal Rumble.