Wrestling

The real reason why Vince McMahon booked himself to win the Royal Rumble and WWE Championship in the same year

Vince McMahon Royal Rumble WWE Championship
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
“Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell are my top 3 greatest of all time”: When Gary Payton discussed snubbing Michael Jordan from ‘GOAT’ list
Next Article
"They are a group of f*cking p*ssies" - Jake Paul hits out at Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping
WWE Latest News
Vince McMahon Ultimate Warrior name
“I like that, we’re going with that” – How Vince McMahon came up with the name Ultimate Warrior

Vince McMahon came up with the name Ultimate Warrior during a conversation with the late…