Sami Zayn Says He Sees Himself Beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 With the Proper Storyline

The WWE is very careful regarding whom they push into the main event scene, but every once in a while, a few stars manage to breakthrough and become top stars. Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan are a few that come to mind. Then there are others who may not rise to the top of the totem pole but come across as stars that can hover in the upper mid-card scene and walk into the main event whenever required. The perfect examples of this are Eddie Guerrero and more recently Kofi Kingston. The common thing in all these examples is the support of fans. Could Sami Zayn add his name to the list and topple Roman Reigns from his perch at WrestleMania 39?

There are no questions regarding Zayn’s talent inside the squared circle and his abilities on the mic. He has delivered every time the creative comes up with a new character for him. The former Intercontinental Champion also has the support of fans in spades.

Sami Zayn says with the proper storyline, he sees himself beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, Sami Zayn talked about his chances of becoming the face of WWE. Zayn was under no illusion regarding his position on the card. He said that he did not have the build of Roman Reigns, John Cena or Brock Lesnar.

However, he did not count out a possible world title run in the company. In fact, he believed that if things continued the way they were at the moment, then him beating Reigns for the world title at WrestleMania wouldn’t be a ridiculous thought to fans.

“If it was me and Roman at WrestleMania and I beat Roman, and we did it right the way we’ve been doing it right the last nine months, no one’s gonna go, ‘Bogus. I’m out. I can’t take that.’”

Sami Zayn does not see himself as the next face of WWE

During the same conversation, Zayn said that he saw someone that the company could have holding the title for half a year or so. He added that he could fulfill all the obligations of being a champion, such as going to Jimmy Fallon.

“I could be a guy who could carry that title six months, go on Jimmy Fallon, give a couple of jokes, have him do his fake laugh that he does, all that good stuff. Sure I could do that. I could probably do it in my sleep,” – Sami Zayn

(via BT Sport) pic.twitter.com/Hkar75afoY — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) January 27, 2023

However, he doesn’t see himself as being the next poster guy because he knows he doesn’t fit the mold of the kind of talent WWE wants in that role.

“The champion and the face are almost two different things. I feel like I could be the champion, no problem. As far as being the guy. I know, physically, I don’t fit that mold.”

