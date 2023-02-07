Since his WWE return, Cody Rhodes has been positioned as a future World Champion. Many expected him to return at the Royal Rumble and earn his championship match, as it happened. However, there were equally many who believed that the right to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania was reserved by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson this year. Ultimately, only one of them looks possible at the moment. It appears, however, that at one time both of these situations were possible and were only changed because the Brahma Bull decided not to appear at the Grandest Stage of all.

Cody Rhodes recently claimed that he was coming after both of Reigns’ titles. However, it seems that this wasn’t always the plan. Rhodes was instead supposed to go after a different title that was neither the WWE or Universal Championship.

The Rock No Show Changed WrestleMania 39 title plans for Cody Rhodes

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE were going to create a new championship. The WWE want to go back to their two world titles format so both of their brands can have a world champion and to do so they would have made an entirely new title that Cody would have won, had the Rock returned at the Royal Rumble.

“If it was Roman and The Rock, they were gonna create a championship on Saturday night that Cody probably would have ended up winning,” Meltzer said. “Because they wanna go back to two titles,” Meltzer said.

This is interesting because earlier reports claimed that the WWE would have Reigns drop the WWE Championship and Cody would have gone after that instead. After all, it is the WWE Championship Cody wants, not any other world title.

It is still unclear though, if the WWE will introduce another championship or split the ones they already have.

Will the Rock show up at WrestleMania 39?

According to Dave Meltzer, the Rock can still appear at WrestleMania 39. However, he will not do so as a wrestler. If he does so, it will be no different from the 6-second match he had against Eric Rowan.

He may show up. But he turned down wrestling. https://t.co/ZOmwdwNMpE — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 31, 2023

Even Roman Reigns spoke about the Rock and his absence from WWE, explaining why he wouldn’t be able to make it to the showcase of the immortals.

“It’s one thing to train with weights… but to be able to get in the ring and do a main-event match… it takes a lot of conditioning… It’s a professional-athlete type of situation… you got to be ready to fall down” Reigns said.

