Roman Reigns is in the middle of a dream run. He is the final boss, the untouchable, the undisputed. There is no one at his level, and it has been like that for a while. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is looking to change that. The American Nightmare is all set to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes has already proven his mettle before, beating Seth Rollins a number of times before he had to leave to heal from the injuries he sustained. But the current Roman Reigns is a whole other level in comparison to Rollins. Can Cody climb the hill everyone else has failed to before?

No one knows the future, but we can always look to the past for answers. Turns out, Cody and Roman have tangled inside the squared circle before. But what were the results? Did the American Nightmare ever manage to get one over WWE’s golden boy?

Has Cody Rhodes ever defeated Roman Reigns before?

Surprisingly enough, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have actually fought before. In fact, they did so for a championship. The WWE Tag Team Championship, more specifically. This was back when Cody Rhodes was teaming up with his real life half-brother Goldust.

The duo faced Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the WWE Tag Team Championships on the October 14, 2013, episode of WWE RAW. Goldust and Cody picked up the win after a little assistance from Big Show.

They lost the title to the New Age Outlaws in the 2014 Royal Rumble. Shortly after, Stardust was born. Cody tangled with the character for a couple of years before he decided to bet on himself and parted ways with the company.

Can Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns?

Since 2016 a lot has changed. Cody was seen as yet another second generation wrestler who could not live up to the expectations. Reigns, who is also from a major wrestling family, was rejected by the crowd and booed heavily. Since then, they have both changed their character drastically.

Cody has established himself as one of the biggest names in wrestling, which in turn, facilitated his WWE return. Reigns, on the other hand, has reinvented himself as the biggest villain in wrestling. He is not a heel. He is an actual villain who is not above manipulating his own family to achieve his personal gains.

This is in direct contrast to Cody, who has dedicated all of his success to his father and his other family members.

The two are set to clash in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if Cody finally achieves his childhood dream at the Showcase of the Immortals, or if he ends up as just another victim of the Tribal Chief.

