The Rock WrestleMania Return: Dwayne Johnson May Still Show Up at WrestleMania 39

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Actor Dwayne Johnson before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Royal Rumble 2023 saw the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, finally achieve the American Dream. Rhodes became the first-ever wrestler from his lineage to win the Royal Rumble match. With the road to WrestleMania officially underway, Cody Rhodes is preparing to face the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at the show of shows with the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at stake.

However, it was previously reported that Cody Rhodes was not WWE’s first pick to win the Royal Rumble. According to reports, Cody Rhodes was the company’s backup plan to win the Rumble if The Rock could not work the show.

It has been teased for months that Dwayne Johnson would work the WrestleMania dream match opposite his cousin Roman Reigns, however, The Great One failed to make it to the Royal Rumble and punch his ticket to face Reigns at the grandest stage.

As previously reported, The Rock backed out from working a WrestleMania match due to the lack of wrestling training. The Rock reportedly feels that he is not in apt shape to do a WrestleMania-caliber match. However, this may not keep him from making an appearance.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may still appear at WrestleMania 39

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock’s unwillingness to work a long WrestleMania main event match does not rule out his appearance at the grandest stage. The report states that The Brahma Bull is likely to be a part of the Show of Immortals because the event will be held where Johnson spends most of his time, Los Angeles.

Since WrestleMania is going to Hollywood this year, appearances of superstars like John Cena and The Rock will be the icing on the cake. Meltzer previously reported that The Rock may partake in an impromptu three-minute match at WrestleMania 39 but the risk of injury may keep him from wrestling at all.

He may show up. But he turned down wrestling. https://t.co/ZOmwdwNMpE — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 31, 2023

Recent reports suggest The Rock “keeping the door open” for NEXT years Wrestlemania. Steve Austin turning down a Wrestlemania match this year. I say…who needs them? Wrestlemania potentially is already looking STACKED, and this is ONLY FEBRUARY 🥃 pic.twitter.com/Z8LF111TBp — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) February 1, 2023

Although Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock is highly unlikely to happen at this point, it will be interesting to see if the duo gets involved in an angle. In addition, it has also been reported that the eight-time WWE Champion has left his door open for a proper match at WrestleMania 40.

Ric Flair comments on The Rock’s potential appearance at WrestleMania 39

During the Royal Rumble post-show media scrum, Triple H expressed how unlikely it is to see The Rock work a match at WrestleMania due to his Hollywood schedule.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair gave his thoughts on The Rock’s speculated return. According to Flair, The Rock has a lot going for him in his Hollywood career, which may keep him from doing a “favor” for WWE at WrestleMania. It remains to be seen if The Great One makes his return given that he lives in LA now, which is also the home for WrestleMania 39.

“When Does He Stop? He Never Stops.” @RicFlairNatrBoy talks to @HeyHeyItsConrad about IF @TheRock will show up at Wrestlemania 39. Head over to https://t.co/nfqSYjNrfr to catch this video. pic.twitter.com/PeKRhAvkCy — To Be The Man with Ric Flair (@ToBeTheManPod) February 1, 2023

As far as The Rock goes, obviously he doesn’t need the money. And if he did it, I don’t see him doing a favor and why would he? To go into Hollywood the next day as the biggest star in Hollywood or arguably one of the — yeah, I think probably the biggest star in Hollywood. Why would he do the favor in WrestleMania in his hometown? He lives in LA now,” said Flair.

